- IMF has published a report on the intensity and widespread nature of BTC transactions.
- BTC halving is out barely three days, with CNN calling the event the ‘World Cup of Bitcoin’
- Bitcoin price has closed above the $60,000 threshold for 49 days in a row as bulls defend against further downside.
- BTC collected some liquidity below $60k, but not all, increasing likelihood that we see another leg down to $57,000 to $59,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is borderline strong and weak with the brunt of the weakness being felt by altcoins. Regarding strength, it continues to close above the $60,000 threshold for seven weeks in a row.
Also Read: Why crypto may see a recovery right before or shortly after Bitcoin halving
Daily digest market movers: IMF attests to spread and intensity of Bitcoin transactions
Bitcoin price continues to defend against further downside as the markets watch the clock for the BTC halving, which is expected on April 20. Reports show that the number of “halving” searchers has increased to an all-time high.
JUST IN: Google searches for "#Bitcoin halving" is at an ATH pic.twitter.com/MgoyYsEUyY— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 18, 2024
It comes as the countdown climaxes, out less than 36 hours with only 199 blocks remaining, according to data on CoinGecko. Amid the hype, with traders expecting that this event will kickstart the next bull cycle, CNN says the “halving is the World Cup of Bitcoin.”
JUST IN: CNN says the halving is the "World Cup" for #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/dhfeQ8cehc— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 18, 2024
Elsewhere, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has published its Global Financial Stability Report detailing how Bitcoin is widespread and its transactions are intense. The report also indicated that BTC disrupts the world order, enabling sovereignty amid sanctions, adding that it demands regulatory action.
An excerpt in the report highlights:
Strengthening macroeconomic policies is necessary to fend off cryptoization risks.
Key subjects in the report include:
- Bitcoin as a means to avoid sanctions
- The fragmentation of the old payments and banking infrastructure
- A global call to action for the regulation and control of assets such as Bitcoin to help prevent further systemic degradation
At the same time, data shows that effective selling pressure on Bitcoin from traders is reducing as unrealized profit margins drop to zero.
Bitcoin selling pressure from traders may be declining as unrealized profit margins are basically zero now.— Julio Moreno (@jjcmoreno) April 18, 2024
Traders' realized price (pink line) has acted as support for prices during a bull market and it's now at ~$60K. pic.twitter.com/rQbxKQ3W1T
With this, there is a significant chance Bitcoin price will bounce above $60,000 for some relief.
Technical analysis: Bitcoin price could produce another bounce
Bitcoin price has closed above the $60,000 threshold for 49 days in a row, suggesting the bulls are defending this base. With selling pressure reducing, the pioneer cryptocurrency could be primed for a bullish move. The 4-hour timeframe shows a bullish divergence on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is recording higher lows while BTC price records lower lows. This is a recipe for a bullish reversal as it hints that the downtrend is losing momentum and a potential reversal to the upside may be imminent.
The Awesome Oscillator (AO) is also showing green histograms that are edging toward positive territory. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has flipped above the orange band of its signal line, hinting at a bullish cycle in the works.
If the move north sustains, two levels will be of interest. A close above $67,818 and ultimately $71,345 would set the tone for an extension that could see Bitcoin price record a new all-time high.
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, the area between $57,000 and $59,005 is critical because of the liquidity that remains uncollected from the March 5 low of $59,005. As such, there is also a chance we could see a drop into this range before a decisive move to the upside.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MANTA suffers 4% pullback after unlocking tokens worth $40 million
Manta Network (MANTA) unlocked over 8% of its circulating supply on Thursday. The unlocked tokens were airdropped and distributed in public sale, according to data from Tokenunlocks.
XRP struggles to recover as lingering Ripple lawsuit could reach Supreme Court, former SEC litigator says
The SEC vs. Ripple potential showdown at the Supreme Court is likely, says former SEC litigator Ladan Stewart. XRP Ledger calls developers, businesses and investors to build on the blockchain, extending Apex 2024 registration until April 30.
Bitcoin Layer 2 Merlin chain TVL climbs 20%, defying broad market correction
Merlin chain’s TVL added 20% this week, and crossed $800 million on Thursday. Bitcoin Layer 2 assets noted double-digit losses in the past week. Stacks, Elastos, SatoshiVM, BVM are hit by a correction as Bitcoin hovers around $61,000.
If Bitcoin restarts bull run, these altcoins are likely to explode Premium
If Bitcoin’s consolidation ends and the bull run resumes, altcoins are likely going to trigger a massive rally. Last cycle’s hot tokens like SOL, AVAX, WIF, ONDO, etc., could see renewed enthusiasm.
Bitcoin: BTC’s rangebound movement leaves traders confused
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been hovering around the $70,000 psychological level for a few weeks, resulting in a rangebound movement. This development could lead to a massive liquidation on either side before a directional move is established.