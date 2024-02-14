- Dogwifhat price is consolidating under the $0.404 resistance level in the Adam and Eve chart pattern.
- This setup forecasts a 57% upswing upon a successful breakout above the $0.404 resistance level.
- A breakdown of the $0.293 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for WIF.
Dogwifhat (WIF) price is one of the latest meme coins on the Solana blockchain. According to CoinGecko, WIF has shot up 23615.7% in the last two months from an all-time low of $0.001555. This altcoin is vying for a quick and impulsive move to the upside.
Also read: Dogecoin price eyes double digit gains as DOGE bulls make a comeback
Dogwifhat price anticipates a breakout
Dogwifhat price is also consolidating in an Adam and Eve pattern much similar to its competitor BONK. This coiling-up has been taking place for the last three weeks and is edging closer to a breakout.
The Adam and Eve setup is characterized by a sharp, V-shaped 'Adam' peak followed by a more gradual, rounded 'Eve' trough. It is a variation of the double-bottom pattern and forecasts trend reversal. The target for this technical formation is obtained by adding the depth of the rounded bottom to the breakout point. In WIF’s case, the trough’s depth is 57%, and the horizontal resistance that needs to be overcome is $0.404, which shows that the target is $0.6399.
The Relative Strength Index and Awesome Oscillator are both hovering above their respective mean levels of 50 and 0, suggesting a strong bullish momentum in play.
One thing investors need to consider is that there might be a pullback to the intermediate support level at $0.333 before Dogwifhat price pushes higher to breach the $0.404 hurdle.
Also read: Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB primed for 10% rally
WIF/USDT 4-hour chart
On the contrary, if Dogwifhat price breaches the $0.333 support level, it would denote a weakness among buyers. Such a development could happen due to increased selling pressure from holders or a sudden dip in Bitcoin price. Regardless, if WIF breaches the $0.293 support level, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, Dogwifhat price could nosedive another 24% and retest the $0.221 foothold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
