While Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market seem to have found a footing despite the heightened credit risk faced by major industry players in the wake of FTX's collapse, there's still one factor that suggests the downtrend isn't over.
Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has rallied 40% in the past 10 days, outpacing the 18% gain in ether (ETH) and bitcoin's 8% rise. Total market capitalization has increased by 10% to $808 billion, CoinDesk data show.
The discrepancy is significant because, historically, outsized gains in DOGE and other meme coins like shiba inu (SHIB) have portended a marketwide sell-off.
"Every time that [the] price of DOGE starts rising rapidly, there's a market-wide crash following just moments later," blockchain analytics firm Santiment said in a market insights note. "Right now, we are observing such a rise. Now the question is, is this time different?"
DOGE price spikes have consistently foreshadowed BTC price slides over the past 12 months (Santiment)
The chart shows rallies in DOGE, which started as a joke in 2013, have evolved as contrarian indicators in the past 12 months, prompting investors to trim bullish positioning in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The most notable example would be DOGE's late October surge that foreshadowed bitcoin's FTX-induced slide to 24-month lows in mid-November.
Whether history will repeat itself remains to be seen.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTX exchange collapse, loss of $3.1 billion could have been avoided on one condition
FTX exchange, founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF), has consistently made headlines over the past month for its liquidity crisis and triggering a collapse in the crypto ecosystem.
CFTC Chair proposes strengthening Digital Commodities bill citing FTX collapse
The Chairman of CFTC, Rostin Behnam, testified in the Congressional hearings against FTX on Thursday. Benham made some significant statements regarding regulation and authority.
Coinbase Wallet disables NFT transfers as Apple forces 30% fees compliance
Coinbase Wallet took a dig at the biggest tech company in the world, Apple, after it was forced to deactivate some of its features. The wallet service of the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world could not follow certain policies by Apple.
Solana price shows largest influx of transactions during November's 65% downswing
Solana price was a crypto-underperformer throughout November. While several cryptocurrencies produced decent-to-jaw-dropping countertrend rallies, the Solana price remained suppressed.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
BTC is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.