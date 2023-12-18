Dogecoin retail traders increase DOGE holdings, meme coin could witness price recovery

- Dogecoin holding retail wallet addresses scooped up DOGE while whales distributed their holdings in December.
- DOGE price suffered nearly 14% decline in the past week, as the meme coin nosedived below key support at $0.09.
- DOGE is currently above the crucial support zone between $0.0730 and $0.0850, likely to make a comeback above $0.1000.
Dogecoin noted a change in asset holdings in December. While large wallet addresses holding DOGE shed their holdings, during the dip, retail traders scooped up DOGE tokens. DOGE price is currently above a crucial support zone and the meme coin is likely poised to target the $0.1000 level again.
DOGE on-chain metrics are bullish and support the thesis of recovery in the asset.
Also read: Shibarium transactions surpass milestone, exceed 105 million
Dogecoin on-chain metrics support recovery
Three on-chain metrics support a recovery in the meme coin’s price - Active Addresses, DOGE distribution and Transaction Volume. Based on Santiment data, there is a bullish divergence in Dogecoin’s active addresses and transaction volume. While DOGE price dropped between December 10 and 18, Active Addresses climbed, a similar trend is observed in Transaction Volume.
The rise in both the metrics cannot directly be attributed to profit-taking, however DOGE price declined by 12% between December 10 and 18. The bullish divergence could be a sign of increased demand for the asset, from market participants.
In the same timeframe, large wallet addresses holding DOGE were shedding their holdings and distributing them amongst smaller retail holders, this is likely another factor that contributed to the rise in active addresses and transaction volume.
DOGE Active Addresses and price. Source: Santiment
DOGE Transaction Volume and price. Source: Santiment
Between December 1 and 18, DOGE retail wallet address cohorts scooped up the token while large wallet holders shed their holdings, as seen in the chart below. This is another indicator of a possible recovery in the asset’s price.
DOGE wallet address holdings of different cohorts. Source: Santiment
DOGE price eyes comeback above $1
According to IntoTheBlock data, DOGE price is above major support zone between $0.073 and $0.085. At the time of writing, DOGE price is $0.088. At the current price, nearly 78% wallet addresses holding DOGE are sitting on unrealized gains.
DOGE price faces key resistance in the range $0.092 to $0.097. Once the meme coin flips this resistance into support, a revisit to the $1 level is likely.
Global In/Out of the Money. Source: IntoTheBlock
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM breakout could catalyze 50% rally
Cosmos (ATOM) price has managed to overcome a key weekly hurdle, which suggests a shift in market structure on the higher time frame. Going forward, investors can expect ATOM to start scaling higher and revisit subsequent barriers.
Arbitrum price edges closer to 50% rally
Arbitrum (ARB) price continues to struggle around the $1 psychological level as capital flows to popular Layer 1 tokens. As the narrative around Layer 1 tokens exhaust, the capital is likely going to rotate to Layer 2 tokens like Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism and so on.
AVAX price could present another buying opportunity despite 424% gains in under two months
Avalanche (AVAX) price shows exhaustion on both the higher and lower time frames. Investors can expect the next week to start with a correction that will be a buying opportunity before AVAX price kickstarts its next leg.
Worldcoin price nears all-time highs, what WLD holders should anticipate
Worldcoin (WLD) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure on December 16, which propelled it up by 86%. But as investors began to book profits, the daily candlestick closed at a 54% gain. Going forward, WLD is likely going to slip into consolidation.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.