- Shibarium total transactions exceeded 105.95 million as of December 14.
- The massive surge in transactions can be attributed to SRC-20 minting activities.
- SHIB yielded nearly 3% weekly gains for holders, Shiba Inu price rallied on Thursday.
Shiba Inu, one of the largest dog-themed meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, recently surpassed a key milestone. Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s scaling solution, has recorded a total of 105.95 million transactions as of Thursday.
Also read: XRP price rally to $0.74 likely as crypto market recovers post FOMC meeting
Shiba Inu’s scaling solution hits milestone in transaction count
According to data from Shibarium.io, the total transactions on Shibarium have surpassed 105.95 million. The total transaction count has crossed 105,955,656. A total of 1.3 million wallet addresses have interacted with Shibarium.
The daily transaction count hit 7.36 million, as on December 14. These metrics point to a rising adoption of Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens, SHIB and BONE among crypto market participants.
Daily transactions on Shibarium. Source: Shibariumscan.io
The massive surge in transactions can be attributed to SRC-20 minting activities. This supports inscriptions and ordinals on Shibarium, similar to BRC-20 in Bitcoin. WOOF is one of the first SRC-20 projects on Shibarium.
According to on-chain data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, there was a spike in whale transactions valued at $100,000 and higher on December 13, the number exceeded 38. There is an uptick in active addresses and volume in SHIB, as seen on Santiment.
Shiba Inu whale transaction count, volume, active addresses. Source: Santiment
Shiba Inu’s supply on exchanges has hit its lowest level in six months, another metric supporting SHIB price gains.
Shiba Inu supply on exchanges. Source: Santiment
At the time of writing, SHIB price is $0.00000995 and the meme coin has yielded nearly 3% weekly gains for holders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum revenue could double to $5 billion and fee may fall to $0.01 in 2024: Bitwise prediction
While 2024 is expected to be Bitcoin's year in more ways than one, it will also bear a significant impact on Ethereum price and network. But in its own way, the home of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is predicted to make an impact on the market by likely improving the overall operations and financials of the network.
JPMorgan speculated of “shorting the market”; Bank triples crypto team even as CEO asks for ban
Bitcoin has had many criticisms throughout its history, which have significantly decreased over the past couple of months. However, some, such as JPMorgan Chase's CEO, still stood by their opinion, at least in words. The bank's actions, on the other hand, suggest a completely different situation developing internally.
Bitcoin Spot ETFs topic catch steam after FOMC, BlackRock says minutes were a 'green light for investors'
Bitcoin Spot exchange-traded funds have become a hot topic on X once again, this time not resulting from bold assertions from ETF specialists with Bloomberg Intelligence James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas. It comes after Fed chair Jerome Powell delivered his speech at the FOMC meeting.
BONK price rallies 30% in a day as Coinbase announces potential listing of the meme coin
BONK price, in an interesting turn of events, had a bullish day as the Solana-based meme coin found support from the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase. The meme coin is now set to gain support from the platform and could potentially be listed if it reaches a significant number of traders.
BTC uptrend capped by supply barrier at $43,860 as FOMO fails to suffice
Bitcoin (BTC) price uptrend has sustained since mid-September on the weekly timeframe but has since slowed down following the lack of tailwinds to drive the market. All along, narratives, themes and speculation were the driving factors, inspiring a wave of fear of missing out (FOMO) in the market. As it turns out, FOMO is not enough anymore.