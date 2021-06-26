- Dogecoin price climbed 90% from the June 22 low, topping the cryptocurrency watch list.
- Successful test of the 200-day SMA reveals large investors accumulating on the weakness.
- Daily RSI oversold condition improves the probabilities that a firm low has been printed.
Dogecoin price staged a compelling rebound from the perfect touch of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), driving DOGE to the previous price congestion level that is reinforced by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the May-June decline. The meme token may experience some residual selling pressure, but as long as the May 19 low holds, DOGE is positioned for higher prices.
Dogecoin price enters the racetrack with bullish intentions
Dogecoin price declined 80% from the May 8 high of $0.760 to the June 22 low of $0.152, placing it among the worst-performing cryptocurrencies during that period, thereby tainting the social media attractiveness of the meme token.
The 36% decline on June 21 shook Dogecoin price from the tight range that defined DOGE for several days, and the magnitude of the drop severed any possible support at the May 19 low of $0.195. However, the bearish outlook got a reprieve on June 22 when Dogecoin price briefly tagged the 200-day SMA at $0.150 and rebounded strongly, indicating that experienced, large investors or institutional investors were entering the market.
Moving averages are used to define support and resistance levels, as well as to define the trend. Still, they also are used to gauge the commitment of astute investors targeting high probability trading opportunities. It is evident by the reaction of Dogecoin price to the 200-day SMA that big investors, not retail investors, were accumulating DOGE.
Adding credibility to the DOGE narrative that defines June 22 as the low is the definitive oversold condition expressed by the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) on June 21. It marks the first oversold condition for Dogecoin price since March 12, the day before the final low that launched a 400% rally.
Moreover, if Dogecoin regains price traction into tomorrow, it may close the week with a bullish hammer candlestick pattern, further confirming a meaningful DOGE low. It is important to note that single candlestick patterns carry more importance on larger timeframes.
The near-term concern for extending the rally is the strong resistance cultivated by the confluence of the declining trend line from the May high at $0.282 and the 23.6% retracement level at $0.296. The convergence of the two levels halted the Dogecoin price rebound and set DOGE back 10% yesterday.
A close above the two resistance levels puts Dogecoin price on course to test the 50-day SMA at $0.369 and then the 38.2% retracement at $0.384.
DOGE/USD daily chart
If Dogecoin price closes below the May 19 low of $0.195, it will raise the odds of another test of the 200-day SMA, or potentially a new correction low. Nevertheless, DOGE market operators should use the retreat to accumulate a position.
Dogecoin price, at times, has taken a different path from the majority of altcoins due to social media interference and elevated levels of FOMO. It will always be a factor in every DOGE investment decision. However, the digital asset appears to have established a foundation for higher prices moving forward.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price heads higher as DOGE breaks above crucial resistance and prints buy signal
Dogecoin price suffered a steep drop on June 21, printing a large red candle that erased any hope of reversing a period of underperformance. However, DOGE has since recovered from the harsh decline, a confirmation of accelerating interest from the bulls.
SafeMoon ponders 25% advance
SafeMoon price seemed to be confirming the uptrend when it breached the immediate supply level briefly. However, the inability of the buyers pushed SAFEMOON below it. However, the altcoin will likely take another jab at an uptrend as the pullback finds a foothold.
Cardano eyes another 15% upswing
Cardano price rallied significantly over the past 24 hours in an attempt to recover the losses piled up after the recent crash. Although a minor retracement seems likely after a quick run-up, the uptrend appears to be intact.
Citigroup launches digital asset unit to offer crypto services for wealthy clients
Citigroup has officially launched a new crypto and blockchain-based business unit, called the Digital Assets Group, marking the latest large financial institution to break into the cryptocurrency industry.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.