Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements

- Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri.
- Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel.
- A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
The topic of Dogecoin seems to have resurfaced among celebrities, triggering a frenzy among investors and pushing the DOGE price higher.
Mark Cuban announces massive Dogecoin sales
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban announced that the NBA’s Mavericks’ sales have increased by 550% over the past month.
Cuban’s tweet read:
We have now sold more than 122k Doge in merchandise! We will never sell 1 single Doge ever. So keep buying.
Mark Cuban announced in early March that his team, the Dallas Mavericks, would accept Dogecoin as a form of payment.
Additionally, Guy Fieri, an American restaurateur, also tweeted,
Rollin’ out to the MOON #Dogecoin pic.twitter.com/OHwuihdlUD— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) April 13, 2021
The resurgence of celebrities’ involvement with Dogecoin could once again trigger a surge similar to early January rallies and send DOGE price flying.
Dogecoin price eyes new all-time high
Dogecoin price action appears to be contained within a potential ascending parallel channel. This setup is obtained when the series of higher highs and higher lows are connected using trend lines. So far, DOGE has formed two swing lows and is aiming for the second swing high.
At the time of writing, Dogecoin price was trading around the middle line of the ascending parallel channel. A decisive close above this barrier could send the meme coin flying toward the 141.4% and 161.8% Fibonacci extension levels at $0.124 and $0.199, respectively.
If the bullish momentum persists, DOGE could tap the ascending parallel channel’s upper trend line at $0.245. This move would indicate a 118% surge from the current price levels.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
On the flip side, if investors begin to book profits, it would hamper the upswing. Regardless, if Dogecoin price fails to produce a decisive close above the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $0.124, which coincides with the ascending parallel channel’s middle line, a retracement seems likely.
In such a scenario, DOGE could retrace 30% toward the support level at $0.086.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price and market cap surge as Ripple files motion to dismiss SEC lawsuit
Ripple executives filed a motion to dismiss the Securities & Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against them. This follows twin victories last week, including the judge denying the SEC’s request to access the execs’ personal financial information.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET rally might correct as multiple time frames flash ‘sell’
VeChain price has surged nearly 85% in the last two weeks setting a new all-time high at $0.160. The 1-day and the 4-hour time frame both hint at an overextended rally, suggesting a minor pullback. Two demand zones ranging from $0.142 to $0.147.
Dogecoin jumps 20% again as investment company buys $60M worth of DOGE cash
Dogecoin price had yet another major breakout thanks to a massive investment from Kronos Advanced Technologies. The digital asset that started as a meme is now gaining traction among investment companies, mostly due to the exposure gained by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.
Ethereum price rises on the frenzied interest in decentralized finance
Ethereum price is up for the third consecutive week and crushed the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 bear market at $2,248 today. The outlook remains bullish for ETH, with the next resistance emerging at $2,500. “Alt-season” puts ETH at the apex of the cryptocurrency market capitalization.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.