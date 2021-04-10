Dogecoin price needs to overcome the $0.068 resistance for a trip to the moon

- Dogecoin price pattern has morphed into a larger ascending triangle.
- The search for yield might push DOGE above critical resistance.
- IOMAP data shows firm support from $0.0541 to $0.0636.
Dogecoin price pattern has evolved into a larger ascending triangle since March but has failed to overcome $0.0675, the 50% retracement level of the February decline, on a daily closing basis. It could just be a matter of time as support builds just below at $0.0636.
Dogecoin price sending mixed messages to speculators
Since the February low, DOGE has formed an ascending triangle, frustrating bullish speculators with numerous touches of the upper trendline and failed breaches. The lack of a sustainable impulse above resistance, outsized media hype, and tangible fundamental developments leaves the current outlook at neutral. Still, thanks to the current IOMAP data, there is no longer a slight bearish tilt.
DOGE IOMAP Chart
The IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) data vividly shows a range of substantial support that would need to be overcome to fulfill a collapse through the lower trendline of the triangle. In contrast, a relatively small number of speculators with out-of-the-money holdings exist presently to offer resistance.
Unlike the last few days, DOGE needs to close above the 50% retracement on a daily basis before speculators can entertain notably higher prices. The next valid resistance is the 61.8% retracement level at $0.0739, followed by $0.0781, the highest weekly close.
A weekly close above $0.0781 would open the path to the measured move target of $0.0916, a gain of almost 40%, and finally, the all-time high at $0.0943.
DOGE/USD daily chart
The chart clearly shows that the triangle’s lower trendline is the first test for bearish speculators, followed by the March 25 low of $0.0483. Selling pressure could accelerate below the March 25 low and quickly put DOGE at the 61.8% retracement of the January spike at $0.0428 and the February low at $0.0408.
Alternatively, DOGE could just continue to frustrate speculators by waiting until the triangle apex before resolving. Buyers and sellers beware.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin adoption takes off as institutions continue to jump on the digital currency bandwagon. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel labels BTC as China’s “Financial Weapon” against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin price could be due for a massive move as key on-chain metrics reset and others turn bullish.
XRP price shows that business is good for Ripple despite US legal uncertainty
Ripple partner Novatti went live earlier today, generating cross-border transactions to the Philippines. The initial focus of this partnership is to target remittances between Australia and the Southeast Asian region.
Zilliqa aims for $0.26 as the odds flip in favor of the bulls
Zilliqa price is contained inside an ascending broadening wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart. It intends to establish a higher low and confirm an uptrend. ZIL must stay above a crucial support level to see a potential 27% upswing.
Elrond introduces ORAO Network to ecosystem
Elrond price is contained inside an ascending wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset defended a crucial support trend line and aims for a significant rebound. Elrond will use the ORAO Network to feed smart contracts onto its platform.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.