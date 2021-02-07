- Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%.
- Only one significant supply barrier sits ahead of DOGE.
- But if it closes above $0.059, prices will rise to $0.12.
Dogecoin price has seen many pumps this month at the hands of manipulative traders, celebrities, and so on. For instance, Tesla’s Elon Musk continues talking about it while rapper Snoop Dogg recently tweeted “Snoop Doge,” fueling the mounting speculation around.
Although DOGE is regarded as a meme token, it may be poised for higher highs.
Dogecoin price faces stiff resistance
DOGE is consolidating in a bull pennant after surging 1,150% between January 28 and January 29. This type of technical formation is considered a continuation pattern that may lead to a significant price increase.
By measuring the flagpole’s height and adding it to the breakout point, the bull pennant forecasts a 90% target, which puts DOGE at $0.126.
A decisive 12-hour candlestick close above the pennant’s upper trans line could push Dogecoin price into another massive bull rally.
DOGE/USDT 12-hour chart
Dogecoin price will face stiff resistance at $0.058 on its way up.
According to IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, around 5,200 addresses purchased nearly 2.70 billion DOGE around this price level. Thus, this cryptocurrency’s ascent will not be a cakewalk. Only a decisive close above the $0.058 level is crucial for starting a new uptrend to $0.125.
Dogecoin IOMAP chart
Despite the high probability of further price appreciation, Dogecoin is not a stranger to manipulation. A sudden spike in selling pressure should not come as a surprise any more than a pump would.
Slicing through the $0.045 support level could be catastrophic as a significant number of holders will be forced to sell their tokens to avoid substantial losses. If this were to happen, Dogecoin price might retrace all the way down to $0.0090.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
