Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE is poised for a 75% move

- Dogecoin gets ready for a massive upswing to $0.09 despite the barrier at $0.05.
- The increased social buzz around Dogecoin could see investor sentiment grow.
- The IOMAP reveals that robust seller congestion may hinder the expected upsurge.
Dogecoin continues to stir interest across the cryptocurrency market. Speculation shoot up after a tweet by Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.046 after hitting a barrier at $0.055. Support is needed to place the ‘Meme Coin’ back on the recovery trajectory eyeing $0.09.
Dogecoin must flip crucial resistance into support to sustain the uptrend
DOGE is dancing at the apex of a symmetrical triangle. The pattern is created by connecting a series of lower highs with a trendline. Similarly, the asset’s higher lows are linked using another trendline.
Traders usually lookout for breakouts or breakdowns from the triangle. A breakout occurs after the price slices through the upper trendline. In the case of Dogecoin, a 75% upswing may come into action if the price rises above the pattern. Triangles are essential in trend prediction because they have exact price targets measured from the highest to lowest points.
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart
According to the Santiment, Dogecoin’s social media-related mentions have started to increase consistently after falling massively early this week. An increase in social volume is a bullish signal and foresees a price rise. However, it is essential to watch out for the peak as it quickly turns bearish.
Dogecoin social volume
Looking at the other side of the fence
The IOMAP model by IntoTheBlock brings to light a strong resistance that could derail the upswing. This seller congestion zone runs from $0.046 to $0.048. Here, roughly 49,000 addresses had previously purchased nearly 9.4 billion DOGE. The investors in this range will be trying to come out of their positions, adding to the selling pressure.
Dogecoin IOMAP chart
On the downside, support exists but not as strong as the above resistance. Therefore, bulls must push for gains above $0.05 to avert potentially massive losses. Besides, the symmetrical triangle pattern suggests that a breakdown may extend to $0.0096.
The 50 Simple Moving Average, the 100 SMA, and the 200 SMA are in line to absorb the selling, thus preventing a sharp price drop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
