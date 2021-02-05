Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE defends critical support and heads towards $0.060

- Dogecoin price is trading inside a parallel channel on the 1-hour chart.
- DOGE bulls have defended the lower trendline support of the pattern and aim for a significant rebound.
- There is only one critical resistance level that Dogecoin needs to pass.
Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week due to endorsements from Elon Musk and a massive pump orchestrated by the subreddit WallStreetBets which managed to successfully push the price of Gamestop stock, triggering a massive short squeeze.
Dogecoin price can jump to $0.054 if bulls can crack this level
On the 1-hour chart, Dogecoin has formed a parallel channel and bulls just defended the lower support trendline established at $0.044. DOGE aims for a nice rebound towards the upper boundary of the pattern at $0.0537.
DOGE/USD 1-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows just one critical resistance area between $0.047 and $0.048 with 9.3 billion DOGE in volume and 49,000 addresses involved. A breakout above this point should easily drive Dogecoin price towards $0.054 as there are no other barriers ahead.
DOGE IOMAP chart
However, the IOMAP model also indicates that support below $0.046 is extremely weak in comparison. This indicates that Dogecoin could easily lose the crucial support level at $0.044 which would be bearish.
DOGE/USD 1-hour chart
A breakdown below $0.044 will drive Dogecoin price towards $0.039 at first and as low as $0.034 in the long-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
