- Dogecoin price is bouncing off a support level at $0.311 after a 17% drop.
- A quick 25% run-up to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.393 seems likely.
- If DOGE breaks below $0.264, it will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Dogecoin price has been on a slow descent since June 2 that took it below the mid-way point of a small range, indicating increased sellers. DOGE bulls' intention of reverting to the mean is apparent as it trades above a demand barrier.
Dogecoin price ponders an ascent
Dogecoin price dropped roughly 30% over the past week to a point where it is currently trading, $0.317. This crash extended 20% lower from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.393, suggesting a massive selling pressure.
However, as DOGE teeters on the support level at $0.311, the bulls are planning a comeback that could push the meme coin up to $0.393, which is roughly a 27% impulsive move.
While the scenario mentioned above is plausible, investors need to keep a close eye on the resistance levels at $0.350 and $0.380, which may slow down or halt the upswing.
Although a move above $0.393 is likely, it will be short-lived unless there is massive buying pressure.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
Market participants must note that the bullish narrative will be valid until DOGE stays above $0.280. However, a decisive close below $0.264 will invalidate the optimistic outlook and kick-start a downtrend.
In this case, the meme-themed cryptocurrency might slide 7% to the subsequent demand barrier at $0.246.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple targets $5.50 after crucial rebound
XRP seems to be holding above a major support cluster. As long as Ripple remains trading above $0.71, it could rebound to new all-time highs. A head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart suggests an incoming rally to $5.50. XRP looks poised to enter a 600% rally to new all-time highs.
Shiba Inu price poised to jump by 20% as SHIB on-chain metrics turn bullish
Shiba Inu price is holding above crucial support. In the meantime, on-chain metrics suggest that SHIB could be bound for a bullish impulse. If buy orders pile up, the meme-coin might rise by more than 20%.
Cardano price could crash by 65% as ADA long-term holders go on a selling spree
Cardano price seems to be in trouble. Long-term ADA holders have been selling. Further downward pressure could result in a 65% correction. Cardano price must hold above $1.48 to avoid a major sell-off.
VeChain price targets $0.65 if this support level holds
VeChain price seems to be forming an ascending triangle. Breaking below $0.09 could be catastrophic for VET bulls. But if this support level holds, this cryptocurrency could rise to $0.65.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.