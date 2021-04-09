Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE may surge 10% if this critical level is overcome

- Dogecoin price is in an uptrend after bouncing off the ascending triangle’s lower trend line.
- Transactional data reveals a major supply barrier at $0.061 will decide DOGE’s fate.
- A decisive close above the resistance level could propel the meme coin by 10% to $0.069.
The Dogecoin price forms a bullish consolidation pattern that hints at massive gains if crucial areas of interest are dismantled.
Dogecoin price remains inconclusive
The Dogecoin price has set up three distinctive higher lows as a result of aggressive buyers. The run-up from these swing lows grew exhausted at $0.064, creating a series of highs. Such a price action results in an ascending triangle when the pivot points are connected using trend lines.
This technical formation has a bullish bias and projects a 35% upswing, determined by measuring the distance between the swing points formed on February 15 and February 23. Adding this measure to the breakout point at $0.064 reveals the Dogecoin price target at $0.087.
However, DOGE needs to clear crucial barriers before it proceeds to $0.087. The first area of interest is $0.061, where the Dogecoin price is currently trading. A swift yet decisive close on the daily chart above this level will allow the meme coin an opportunity to surge 10% to $0.069.
If the buyers slice through this barrier mentioned above, a 26% upswing to the target at $0.087 seems likely.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
Portraying the importance of $0.061 is IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, which shows 58,000 addresses that previously purchased 8.92 billion DOGE are "Out of the Money.”
Hence, surpassing this key zone will provide a tailwind from investors present here. Further cementing an upswing is a massive stack of investors present below the current price levels.
DOGE IOMAP chart
However, there is a likelihood that the bulls’ exhaustion leads to a slow yet steady downtrend toward the lower boundary of the ascending triangle at $0.056, which is a 9% drop in the Dogecoin price.
If the bulls fail to rescue the altcoin here, another 9% crash to $0.050 can be expected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE may surge 10% if this critical level is overcome
Dogecoin price is in an uptrend after bouncing off the ascending triangle’s lower trend line. Transactional data reveals a major supply barrier at $0.061 will decide DOGE’s fate.
Meitu purchases another $10M in Bitcoin to fulfill crypto treasury allocation plan
Chinese app developer firm Meitu buys another $10 million in Bitcoin to complete its Cryptocurrency Investment Plan. The Hong Kong-listed company has previously scooped up $90 million in BTC and ETH.
The Graph Price Prediction: GRT gears up for quick 15% upswing
The Graph price is traversing under the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A decisive close above the stiff resistance at $1.85 could kickstart this bull rally. Transactional data reveals the presence of a significant supply barrier at $1.81.
Litecoin Price Projection: LTC is preparing to rally another 30%
Litecoin price broke above the upper trend line of the symmetrical triangle on April 3 and has followed through this week, with price coming up just short of the February high at $247.00. The mild pullback near the February high is not unusual and should not be a reason to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.