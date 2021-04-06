Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE eyes 13% drop

- Dogecoin price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel.
- The MRI’s State Trend Resistance coinciding with the setup’s middle line at $0.060 will deter any upside move.
- Transactional data reveals that a breakdown of the $0.056 demand barrier will help the bearish outlook.
The Dogecoin price is stuck between two crucial barriers that have prevented it from establishing a clear trend.
Dogecoin price awaits spike in momentum
The Dogecoin price has set up three higher highs and higher lows since February 20. An ascending parallel channel forms when these swing points are joined using trend lines. As long as DOGE trades within the technical formation confines, a bearish outlook can be avoided.
However, if bulls fail to slice through the immediate resistance at $0.060, a 13% downswing toward the lower trend line at $0.051 seems likely. Interestingly, this level coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
The Dogecoin price will be in trouble if it breaches the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) breakout line at $0.047. In this case, a 13% correction toward the demand barrier at $0.040 is possible.
DOGE/USDT 12-hour chart
Based on IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, 140,000 addresses that hold roughly 9.4 billion DOGE tokens at $0.056 will cushion short-term bearish momentum.
Therefore, the bears need to summon a massive spike in selling pressure that will lead to a breakdown of this level to have any chances of heading toward the lower boundary of the ascending parallel channel at $0.051.
Dogecoin IOMAP chart
IOMAP cohorts reveal that 16,000 addresses that purchased nearly 7 billion DOGE at an average price of $0.062 are “Out of the Money” and will deter upward moves. However, a decisive close above this level will result in a 13% upswing to MRI’s State Trend Resistance at $0.067.
The bearish thesis will face invalidation if the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.070 is conquered. This move will open up the Dogecoin price for further upswings.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum proof-of-stake to go live in 2021 with immense support to fast-track upgrade
Ethereum’s proof-of-stake is highly anticipated in the community, as researchers favor fast-tracking the upgrade. Vitalik Buterin says it only requires one honest miner for the merge to Ethereum 2.0. An Ethereum researcher says he is confident that Ethereum could ship the merge in 2021.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC confirms 38% upswing
Litecoin price broke out a symmetrical triangle pattern’s upper trend line confirming a 38% bull rally. The SuperTrend indicator’s buy signal and transactional data provide a tailwind to this bullish outlook. Slicing through the MRI’s breakout line at $177.30 could kickstart a new downtrend.
MicroStrategy purchases another $15M in Bitcoin as global crypto market cap tops $2T
The Nasdaq-listed firm has acquired an additional $15 million in Bitcoin, adding to its treasury. MicroStrategy’s shares have risen in tandem with the Bitcoin price. The global crypto market cap reached $2 trillion as institutions continue to enter the space.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE eyes 13% drop
Dogecoin price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel. The MRI’s State Trend Resistance coinciding with the setup’s middle line at $0.060 will deter any upside move. Transactional data reveals that a breakdown of the $0.056 demand barrier ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.