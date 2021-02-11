Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE is on the verge of a massive 20% move

- Dogecoin price continues trading inside a descending triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart.
- The digital asset is close to a significant 20% breakout if it can beat a key resistance level.
- DOGE bulls must defend two important support levels to remain in control.
Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week but has settled down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset has been trading sideways and awaits a potential 20% move to the upside if bulls can remain in control.
Dogecoin price must stay above this level to a chance of a 20% breakout
On the 1-hour chart, Dogecoin has established a descending triangle pattern with a resistance trendline located at $0.075. The current price of Dogecoin at $0.073 is right at a key support level where the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA levels converge.
DOGE/USD 1-hour chart
If the bulls can defend this key support level, Dogecoin price can quickly jump towards the upper trendline resistance at $0.075. A breakout above this point leads to a 22% move towards $0.09.
DOGE IOMAP chart
However, if Dogecoin price falls below $0.073, the next bearish price target would be the lower boundary of the descending triangle at $0.066. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart gives the upper hand to the bears as it shows a strong resistance level above $0.073. The most significant support area is located between $0.068 and $0.07 with 2.17 billion DOGE in volume, losing this range can quickly push Dogecoin price to the price target of $0.066.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price rally to record highs might resemble a bubble, but on-chain metrics disapprove
Bitcoin's jump this week has been incredible as, after spending most of January between $30,000 and $40,000, the bellwether cryptocurrency finally made the ultimate swing to another historical high, around $48,000.
LINK continues its 20% rally to record levels after a pullback
Chainlink announced on February 10 that its feeds can now fetch Foreign Exchange [FX] prices that are highly secure and tamper-proof. These FX prices can be combined with DeFi allowing developers to create and offer a range of products that are available only in the traditional finance sector.
XTZ is a whisker from all-time highs as technicals remain exceptionally strong
Tezos is relentless in the fight for all-time highs and perhaps the opportunity to set a historical record. The resistance discussed at $3.5 has been broken, allowing bulls to push XTZ past $4.
ALGO makes a gigantic leap targeting $2.5
Algorand continues to outperform, especially after spiking above 2020's high at $0.75. Trading above this crucial level has catapulted the token above our recent prediction of $1.05.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.