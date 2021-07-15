Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls comeback could trigger 38% rally

- Dogecoin price briefly dipped below the range low at $0.194.
- The resurgence of buyers pushed DOGE above it and might trigger a 38% uptrend.
- A breakdown of the $0.178 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dogecoin price has been on a steady and tiring downtrend since May 8. After a brief dip below the range low, DOGE has reclaimed it, indicating that the buyers might have come to the rescue.
Although undecided for now, an uptrend could stem here if the bullish momentum continues to accrue.
Dogecoin price at inflection point
Dogecoin price has shed roughly 73% from its all-time high at $0.745 on May 8, portraying the depth of the current sell-off. While DOGE did slide below the range low at $0.194, it has recovered relatively quickly, suggesting that the buyers have come to the rescue.
If this buying pressure continues to persist, a rally will likely originate from the current position. The barriers at $0.227, $0.254, and $0.276 will resist the move higher, but investors can expect a sweep above $0.276, a 38% upswing.
However, if the bulls can produce a decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.276, it will denote a shift in momentum favoring the bulls.
This move might trigger a 22% run-up to the June 14 swing high at $0.338.
DOGE/USDT 6-hour chart
On the flip side, if the dogecoin price fails to stay above the range low at $0.194, it will signify the inability of the buyers. In such a case, there is a high chance that the sellers push the dog-themed cryptocurrency down to the immediate support level at $0.178.
A breakdown of this barrier will invalidate the bullish outlook and could potentially trigger a 15% sell-off to $0.119.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin investors in extreme fear, unaware of incoming bullish supply shock
BTC Fear and Greed index shows that fear has gripped markets for over 60 days in a row. Popularity and demand for altcoins with small market capitalization increased. No big spikes noted in BTC net flows, whales with less than 10,000 BTC continue accumulating.
Dogecoin price finds local bottom, DOGE targets $0.30
Dogecoin price has not had the best series of numbers in the past few days. With the push to the downside and monthly pivots each time broken to the downside, it is fishing in the bottom for some support.
Shiba Inu must watch out for the bull trap as SHIB bears remain in control
Shiba Inu looked set for a jump higher just two weeks ago. Instead, it has dropped 28% in value over the past nine days. The glut in cryptocurrencies is helping short sellers to push prices further down.
Stellar caught in downtrend to $0.195
XLM price is in a consecutive three-day losing streak. Tops and lows are getting lower in tandem. More downside is expected for Stellar as no real support now is present until $0.195.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.