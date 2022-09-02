- Dogecoin price mundane action may come to a sudden halt at $0.0600.
- Recovery will continue undeterred until DOGE meets immense seller congestion at the level.
- Diminishing network activity keeps bulls from achieving their target of around $0.0680.
Dogecoin price is at the tail end of its two-week downtrend from August’s high of $0.0892 to the primary support at $0.0600. Initially, the leading meme coin attempted to break out of a descending parallel channel, but the move was short-lived, ending at around $0.0720. Dogecoin price will have another chance to escape the stubborn channel if support at $0.0600 remains intact.
Dogecoin price shows a slight hope but will investors heed the call?
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flipped in favor of DOGE’s recovery on August 29. This move confirmed an earlier buy signal on August 24, but at the time, investors were jittery about the bear market taking precedence.
Bulls may emerge winners if the MACD lifts above the mean line. The 12-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is required to sustain a bullish divergence above the 26-day EMA to reinforce the Dogecoin price optimistic outlook.
DOGE/USD four-hour chart
The descending channel’s upper trend line may influence the next step Dogecoin price takes. A sustained break above this resistance line will affirm the bulls’ presence in the market. The liquidity build-up from support at $0.0600 might propel DOGE price to the next rendezvous at $0.0680. It is worth mentioning that this bullish move could extend to $0.1000 if the trend does not falter when dealing with the seller congestion at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP model reveals that Dogecoin price has a relatively smooth path to $0.0680. Its imminent uptrend might stall at this price point if investors who purchased 44.44 billion DOGE tokens decided to sell as they break even.
Dogecoin IOMAP model
On the other hand, traders should be cautious as they maneuver the bear market. They must remember that support at $0.0600 is DOGE’s last line of defense. Otherwise, the largest meme token risks falling to June lows roughly at $0.0500.
Dogecoin Active Addresses Metric
From a fundamental point of view, Dogecoin price will struggle with upholding the uptrend to $0.0680 and $0.1000 due to dwindling network activity. As observed from the Daily Active Addresses on-chain metric, approximately 42,500 addresses are transacting on the protocol, down from 116,800 addresses on August 16.
This drop is significant to Dogecoin price because it makes it challenging for buyers to sustain upward momentum. This means that speculation has gone down, and most investors are taking a hands-off approach – probably until Dogecoin price cracks through the resistance at $0.0680.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.
Ethereum price turns into a battlefield with bulls trying to push higher
Ethereum (ETH) price is attempting to crack above a major moving average that, if it gives way, could open the door to a 20% rally back up to the August highs at $2000, with along the way $1,688.
Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
Shiba Inu plays ‘The Clash’: should bulls stay or should they go?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action is playing a famous song from the British band ‘The Clash,’ that most people probably know: “Should I stay or Should I go?”
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.