- Dogecoin price is breaking away from a breached trend channel.
- DOGE price initial rally took 116 days to occur.
- Invalidation of the macro thesis is a break at $0.00560.
Dogecoin price could be the outperformer in the next few months. Here are factors to keep in mind.
Dogecoin price looks promising
Dogecoin price looks very optimistic to start the third week of June’s trading session. The notorious meme coin saw a retest of the breached Elliot wave trend channel on June 10 into a $0.05 level. The acquaintance was followed by considerable sideways price action within the region. On Tuesday, June 21, the bulls produced a spike above the consolidative zone, which may be an entry for savvy traders willing to take a risk.
From a macro perspective, the Dogecoin price looks on pace to reach $1.00. The volume pattern has tapered out, there is visible Relative Strength Index divergence, and the trend channel has been breached. Some Elliot Wave practitioners would say that wave 5 price action usually replicates wave 1 price action in either time, momentum, or both. If this idea is applied to DOGE price, then the notorious dog coin could see a peek into $1.00 by October of this year.
DOGE/USDT 4-Day Chart
Still, anyone reading this thesis should be dually aware that the DOGE coin can still fall into lower targets, specifically a $0.02 price level, without invalidating the macro count. This double scenario must be kept in mind and should warrant investors to dollar cost average approach DOGE to reduce their cost basis if any more dips occur.
Invalidation of the entire macro count is dependent on $0.00560 not getting breached. If this wave 1 price level were to get tapped, the entire move would be void. Dogecoin would see a catastrophic demise into $0.001 and lower, resulting in over a 100% decrease from the current DOGE price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano recovers $0.50 ahead of Vasil testnet hard fork
Cardano has recovered the psychological $0.50 level on Tuesday helped by the more positive market sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency ecosystem. ADA is also hinting at what could be considered a potential double bottom formation at $0.455, the level where it closed on Saturday and where it also had set a bottom close on May 27. It is still early to call for such formation, as Cardano bulls still have long ways to go before the needed break past the interim high above $0.64 to confirm such a reversal trend. The timing and success of the Vasil hard fork, rumored to be delayed, is likely to have a big impact on the Layer 1 token price.
Why Shiba Inu price could face trouble recovering
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next.
Ripple hit by SEC request to air Exhibit 0 docs, XRP price tries to find footing above $0.3
Ripple community is awaiting the next step in the court lawsuit that has the payment giant facing the US Securities & Exchange Commission.
Vitalik Buterin believes Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow model is false for this reason
Buterin believes the Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow model proposed by Plan B is unreliable. Bitcoin invalidated the model for the first time, dropping below the lower bound and raising questions about its validity.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.