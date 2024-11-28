Dogecoin Price Forecast: Technical indicators show bearish divergence as holders book profits

- Dogecoin price hovers around $0.40 on Thursday after recovering from a pullback earlier this week.
- The RSI shows a bearish divergence, and the MACD suggests a sell signal.
- The NPL indicator shows DOGE holders are booking profit from recent gains, raising the selling pressure.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price hovers around the $0.40 level on Thursday after recovering from a pullback earlier this week. The technical outlook suggests a downward trend for DOGE, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence in the daily chart, and the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator suggests a selling signal. Moreover, DOGE’s Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) records multiple spikes, indicating holders are booking profit from recent gains and raising the selling pressure.
Dogecoin is poised for a downturn as momentum indicators show bearish divergence
Dogecoin price reached a new yearly high of $0.48 on November 23 but failed to close above the $0.44 resistance level. After this failure, it declined more than 10% in the next three days until Tuesday. However, it recovered slightly on Wednesday and, at the time of writing on Thursday, hovers around $0.403.
The RSI indicator suggests a weakness in momentum in the daily chart. The higher high in the Dogecoin price formed on November 23 does not reflect the RSI lower high for the same period. This development is termed a bearish divergence, often leading to a trend reversal or short-term pullback. Moreover, the MACD indicator also showed a bearish crossover on Tuesday, suggesting a sell signal.
If DOGE’s pullback continues, it could extend the decline to retest the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level, drawn from the November 3 low of $0.142 to the November 23 high of $0.480, at $0.350, which roughly coincides with the daily support level.
DOGE/USDT daily chart
Looking down on the memecoin’s on-chain metric further projects a bearish outlook. Santiment’s Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) indicator computes a daily network-level Return On Investment (ROI) based on the coin’s on-chain transaction volume. Simply put, it is used to measure market pain. Strong spikes in a coin’s NPL indicate that its holders are, on average, selling their bags at a significant profit. On the other hand, strong dips imply that the coin’s holders are, on average, realizing losses, suggesting panic sell-offs and investor capitulation.
In DOGE’s case, the metric has spiked multiple times since Monday and reached the highest yearly level on November 22. Similar spikes were seen in early April, after which Dogecoin price crashed. If history repeats, DOGE could see a similar decline in the upcoming days.
Dogecoin Network Realized Profit/Loss chart. Source: Santiment
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: BTC climbs to $97K, SHIB demand dips, TON lifted by Tornado Cash verdict
Bitcoin price rose 4% on Thursday, breaching the $97,000 mark after opening at $91,947 on Wednesday. Amid the BTC rally, privacy-inclined projects like Monero (XMR) and Toncoin (TON) received a major boost alongside crypto AI coins such as Render (RNDR) and Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance, (FET).
Marathon Digital acquires 700 BTC as Bitcoin reserve strategy gains momentum
Marathon Digital (MARA) has solidified its position as a major corporate Bitcoin holder, acquiring 703 BTC in November, increasing its total to 6,474 BTC.
Paul Atkins tipped to lead pro-crypto shift at SEC
Paul Atkins, a veteran regulator and pro-crypto advocate, is reportedly a top contender to lead the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Technical indicators show bearish divergence as holders book profits
Dogecoin (DOGE) price hovers around the $0.40 level on Thursday after recovering from a pullback earlier this week. The technical outlook suggests a downward trend for DOGE, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence in the daily chart, and the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator suggests a selling signal.
Bitcoin: Rally expected to continue as BTC nears $100K
Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new all-time high of $99,419, just inches away from the $100K milestone and has rallied over 9% so far this week. This bullish momentum was supported by the rising Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), which accounted for over $2.8 billion inflow until Thursday. BlackRock and Grayscale’s recent launch of the Bitcoin ETF options also fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.