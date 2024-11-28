Bitcoin price today: $94,850
- Bitcoin price declines on Thursday after recovering from a pullback earlier this week.
- Investors remain cautious, recalling the 2020 ‘Thanksgiving Massacre,’ when Bitcoin plunged over 17% in a few hours.
- Reports highlight the bull market is not over, as BTC is not overvalued, and projects a target of $146K.
Bitcoin (BTC) price declines and falls below the $95,000 level on Thursday. After recovering from a pullback earlier this week, investors are wary of a repeat of the 2020 “Thanksgiving Massacre,” which saw a sudden 17% drop. Yet, optimism persists as reports suggest the bull market remains intact, projecting a potential target of $146K while indicating BTC is not overvalued.
Bitcoin price volatility ahead: ‘Thanksgiving pump’ or a ‘Thanksgiving Massacre’
Bitcoin’s recovery to close above $95,500 rekindles optimism of breaching the $100,000 milestone on Wednesday after a price pullback earlier this week. At the time of writing on Thursday, BTC declines and hovers around $94,850. However, investors remain cautious, recalling the 2020 ‘Thanksgiving Massacre’ when Bitcoin plunged over 17% in mere hours, highlighting the delicate balance of festive cheer and market volatility.
✨ #Bitcoin crashing below $16k, exactly 4 years ago. They called it the "Thanksgiving Day Massacre."— The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) November 26, 2024
Everyone who bought the dip is up 480% pic.twitter.com/iCh3NlSI3a
Bitcoin eyes $146K mark as reports suggest BTC hasn’t hit overvalue levels
CryptoQuant weekly report highlights that BTC has not reached overvalued levels and projects a rally continuation, reaching $146K.
Although the price has corrected toward $91,000 this week, the graph below shows that valuation metrics still indicate a bull market and that BTC has yet to reach the overvalued levels that typically precede the end of a bull cycle.
Bitcoin P&L Index chart. Source: CryptoQuant
The report further explained that Bitcoin’s top price target is currently $146,000 from a realized price valuation perspective (red line). This price band has acted as a top for Bitcoin's price in previous cycles, such as April–May 2021.
Bitcoin Realized Price Bands chart. Source: CryptoQuant
However, one metric that seems to indicate a short-term Bitcoin price correction is MicroStrategy’s stock price becoming overheated relative to the company’s Bitcoin holdings value. Indeed, MicroStrategy’s stock has increased by 113% since November 3 as the price of Bitcoin rallied towards $100k. However, based on the holdings’ value, the stock price has risen towards the upper end of its price bands.
MicroStrategy Price Bands chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Lastly, institutional demand recovered slightly on Wednesday. According to Coinglass Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) data, US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a slight inflow of $103.00 million on Wednesday, breaking its two straight days of outflow this week. Bitcoin’s price could recover further if this inflow trend persists or accelerates.
Total Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart. Source: Coinglass
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Momentum indicators show signs of correction
Bitcoin price recovered on Wednesday after a recent pullback earlier this week. On Thursday, it trades slightly down around $94,850.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator suggests a weakness in momentum in the daily chart. The higher high in BTC’s price formed on November 22 does not reflect the RSI lower high for the same period. This development is termed a bearish divergence, often leading to a trend reversal or short-term pullback. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also showed a bearish crossover on Tuesday, signaling sell signals.
If BTC fails to recover and the pullback continues, it could extend the decline to retest its important psychological level of $90,000. A successful close below this level would extend an additional decline to test its next support level at $85,000.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, If BTC continues to recover, it could rally to reach its all-time high level of $99,588.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: BTC climbs to $97K, SHIB demand dips, TON lifted by Tornado Cash verdict
Bitcoin price rose 4% on Thursday, breaching the $97,000 mark after opening at $91,947 on Wednesday. Amid the BTC rally, privacy-inclined projects like Monero (XMR) and Toncoin (TON) received a major boost alongside crypto AI coins such as Render (RNDR) and Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance, (FET).
Marathon Digital acquires 700 BTC as Bitcoin reserve strategy gains momentum
Marathon Digital (MARA) has solidified its position as a major corporate Bitcoin holder, acquiring 703 BTC in November, increasing its total to 6,474 BTC.
Paul Atkins tipped to lead pro-crypto shift at SEC
Paul Atkins, a veteran regulator and pro-crypto advocate, is reportedly a top contender to lead the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Technical indicators show bearish divergence as holders book profits
Dogecoin (DOGE) price hovers around the $0.40 level on Thursday after recovering from a pullback earlier this week. The technical outlook suggests a downward trend for DOGE, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence in the daily chart, and the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator suggests a selling signal.
Bitcoin: Rally expected to continue as BTC nears $100K
Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new all-time high of $99,419, just inches away from the $100K milestone and has rallied over 9% so far this week. This bullish momentum was supported by the rising Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), which accounted for over $2.8 billion inflow until Thursday. BlackRock and Grayscale’s recent launch of the Bitcoin ETF options also fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.