Bitcoin price declines on Thursday after recovering from a pullback earlier this week.

Investors remain cautious, recalling the 2020 ‘Thanksgiving Massacre,’ when Bitcoin plunged over 17% in a few hours.

Reports highlight the bull market is not over, as BTC is not overvalued, and projects a target of $146K.

Bitcoin (BTC) price declines and falls below the $95,000 level on Thursday. After recovering from a pullback earlier this week, investors are wary of a repeat of the 2020 “Thanksgiving Massacre,” which saw a sudden 17% drop. Yet, optimism persists as reports suggest the bull market remains intact, projecting a potential target of $146K while indicating BTC is not overvalued.

Bitcoin price volatility ahead: ‘Thanksgiving pump’ or a ‘Thanksgiving Massacre’

Bitcoin’s recovery to close above $95,500 rekindles optimism of breaching the $100,000 milestone on Wednesday after a price pullback earlier this week. At the time of writing on Thursday, BTC declines and hovers around $94,850. However, investors remain cautious, recalling the 2020 ‘Thanksgiving Massacre’ when Bitcoin plunged over 17% in mere hours, highlighting the delicate balance of festive cheer and market volatility.

Bitcoin eyes $146K mark as reports suggest BTC hasn’t hit overvalue levels

CryptoQuant weekly report highlights that BTC has not reached overvalued levels and projects a rally continuation, reaching $146K.

Although the price has corrected toward $91,000 this week, the graph below shows that valuation metrics still indicate a bull market and that BTC has yet to reach the overvalued levels that typically precede the end of a bull cycle.

Bitcoin P&L Index chart. Source: CryptoQuant

The report further explained that Bitcoin’s top price target is currently $146,000 from a realized price valuation perspective (red line). This price band has acted as a top for Bitcoin's price in previous cycles, such as April–May 2021.

Bitcoin Realized Price Bands chart. Source: CryptoQuant

However, one metric that seems to indicate a short-term Bitcoin price correction is MicroStrategy’s stock price becoming overheated relative to the company’s Bitcoin holdings value. Indeed, MicroStrategy’s stock has increased by 113% since November 3 as the price of Bitcoin rallied towards $100k. However, based on the holdings’ value, the stock price has risen towards the upper end of its price bands.

MicroStrategy Price Bands chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Lastly, institutional demand recovered slightly on Wednesday. According to Coinglass Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) data, US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a slight inflow of $103.00 million on Wednesday, breaking its two straight days of outflow this week. Bitcoin’s price could recover further if this inflow trend persists or accelerates.

Total Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart. Source: Coinglass

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Momentum indicators show signs of correction

Bitcoin price recovered on Wednesday after a recent pullback earlier this week. On Thursday, it trades slightly down around $94,850.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator suggests a weakness in momentum in the daily chart. The higher high in BTC’s price formed on November 22 does not reflect the RSI lower high for the same period. This development is termed a bearish divergence, often leading to a trend reversal or short-term pullback. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also showed a bearish crossover on Tuesday, signaling sell signals.

If BTC fails to recover and the pullback continues, it could extend the decline to retest its important psychological level of $90,000. A successful close below this level would extend an additional decline to test its next support level at $85,000.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, If BTC continues to recover, it could rally to reach its all-time high level of $99,588.