Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE’s 50% lift-off delayed due to lack of volatility

- Dogecoin price broke out of a descending triangle pattern on March 1.
- Due to lack of volatility, as displayed by the Bollinger Bands, DOGE’s bull rally is put-off.
- A decisive close above the no-trade zone will determine the meme coin’s direction.
Dogecoin price has been traversing the descending triangle formation for more than 20 days—however, the recent swing high lead to a bullish breakout. Now DOGE eyes a 50% upswing to $0.076.
Dogecoin price in search of volatility
Dogecoin price has been consolidating, forming a series of lower highs that have bounced off a horizontal demand barrier at $0.043. Connecting these swing highs and flat support using trendlines results in a descending triangle pattern.
The technical formation forecasts a 50% upswing determined by measuring the distance between the pivot high and the horizontal support line and adding it to the breakout point at $0.050.
This target places DOGE at $0.076.
However, unlike in early January and February, Dogecoin price seems to be dead in the water, despite its recent breakout from consolidation.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
At the time of writing, Dogecoin price is getting squeezed by the Bollinger Bands. The reduction of distance between the upper and lower band indicates a period of low volatility, which explains DOGE’s lackluster performance.
So long as Dogecoin price trades within the no-trade zone that extends from $0.046 to $0.052, significant swings can’t be expected. However, a 4-hour candlestick close above the range confirms an upswing and the resurgence of volatility.
In such a case, DOGE could surge towards its intended target at $0.076.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
On the flip side, if Dogecoin price slices through the lower range of the no-trade zone at $0.046, then a 12% downswing to $0.043 is possible. A spike in selling pressure here could invalidate the bullish thesis and lead to a steep 50% correction to $0.021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
