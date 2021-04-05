Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE lacks bullish momentum after Elon Musk's recent endorsement

- Dogecoin price dropped by 20% since Elon Musk last tweeted about the digital asset.
- On-chain metrics show that DOGE must stay above a critical support level to avoid collapsing.
- The network growth of Dogecoin is slowly fading away.
Dogecoin price had a massive 30% spike on April 1 after Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX will put a literal Dogecoin on the moon. However, this move didn't last long, and practically all gains were lost within the next 48 hours.
Dogecoin price at risk of plummeting down to $0.5
On the 4-hour chart, Dogecoin has created a strong support trendline that currently coincides with the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA at $0.056. The digital asset must stay above this critical point to avoid an 11% drop towards $0.05 as there is almost no support below.
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price shows a similar story with the most crucial support area between $0.055 and $0.057, which has 8.5 billion DOGE in volume. The IOMAP model indicates that Dogecoin has extremely weak support on the way down towards $0.048.
DOGE IOMAP chart
Additionally, the number of new addresses joining the Dogecoin network has decreased in the past week despite a lot of social media presence. It is down by 4% and has established several lower highs since the beginning of March.
DOGE Network Activity
Nonetheless, if DOGE bulls can manage to hold the critical support trendline at $0.056, the digital asset could see a significant rebound towards the previous high at $0.0592.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
