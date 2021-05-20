- ogecoin price recovery is facing a momentary pause as it approaches the resistance level at $0.40.
- A decisive close above this barrier signals the start of an uptrend.
- Transactional data shows that the upward trajectory will face resistance from underwater investors.
Dogecoin price is showing signs of recovery, but the immediate resistance level might momentarily pause the upswing. A swift break above this barrier will allow DOGE a chance to retest a major demand level that was flipped into supply after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Dogecoin price tries to surface with bulls’ backing
Dogecoin price has recovered roughly 76% from its lowest point on Wednesday at $0.211. This quick upswing shows that interested buyers are scooping up the dips. However, DOGE is currently having trouble surging past the resistance level at $0.40.
A decisive close above this barrier will allow the buyers to catapult DOGE upward by 15% to the supply zone that ranges from $0.467 to $0.506. If the bullish momentum pushes Dogecoin price above this resistance ceiling, the meme-themed cryptocurrency would have undone its crash and risen to its pre-crash levels.
Moreover, such a move would also convert the said supply area into a firm foothold that would allow the buyers to recuperate and prime DOGE for its upswing to $0.571.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
Supporting this upward move for Dogecoin price in the near future is IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, which reveals stable support levels below the current Dogecoin price.
Roughly 37,600 addresses that previously purchased $5.18 billion DOGE at an average price of $0.356 might add to their holdings if Dogecoin price drops due to selling pressure.
DOGE IOMAP chart
While the upswing narrative is straightforward, investors should wait for a confirmation of the upswing, which will arrive after a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.40. However, a failure to slice this level will push DOGE lower.
If the selling pressure manages to shatter the support level at $0.328, it will put the investors that purchased 5.18 billion DOGE at an average price of $0.356 “Out of the Money.” If these newly ‘underwater’ investors begin to sell, it would add more bearish momentum, pushing Dogecoin price lower by 12% to $0.288 support.
A breakdown of this level would invalidate the bullish thesis and kick-start a 15% sell-off to $0.245.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
