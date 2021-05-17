Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1

- Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522.
- The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce from this level.
- Clearing the $0.569 resistance barrier will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Dogecoin price is hovering around a confluence of support levels that promise an upswing to record levels. A breakdown of the immediate resistance level will confirm the start of this bullish trajectory.
Dogecoin price remains bullish
Dogecoin price is currently hovering inside the demand barrier that stretches from $0.489 to $0.522. Interestingly, this zone harbors the 100 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.504. Hence, a quick bounce from this confluence seems likely.
If this short-term spike pushes Dogecoin price above $0.569, it would confirm the start of an uptrend. Under these conditions, investors can expect DOGE to surge 23% to tag the first resistance level at $0.696. Following the breach of this ceiling, $0.739 is the next area of interest, the present all-time high.
Clearing this swing high will open up Dogecoin price to surge to $1. All in all, this trajectory would be a 75% bull rally from $0.569.
Although unlikely, a breakdown of the demand zone’s lower boundary at $0.489 will lead to a 15% downswing to the support level at $0.416. This move will not invalidate the optimistic outlook explained above. If this bearish descent continues, market participants can expect a quick reversal as Dogecoin price tags the 200 four-hour SMA at $0.390.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
The uptrend outlook detailed above isn’t set in stone and is subject to change if the market conditions worsen. Therefore, a sudden spike in selling pressure that slices through the 200 four-hour SMA and produces a decisive 4-hour candlestick close below $0.325 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Under these circumstances, Dogecoin price will likely slide 10% to tag $0.288.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic readies itself for another 24% advance
Ethereum Classic price is currently in a downtrend but shows potential for a quick bull rally. ETC needs to bounce out of the immediate demand zone to take set up another lower high.
Bitcoin price extends sell-off after Elon Musk implies Tesla may have sold BTC holdings
Bitcoin price and altcoins suffered a major crash last week following Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla would halt receiving payments in BTC. The billionaire entrepreneur has once again shook the markets as he implied in a recent tweet that the electric car company sold or may sell the rest of its crypto holdings.
SHIB price fades under the spotlight with Shiba Inu dangerously close to a major decline
SHIB price slump to the lower trend line of the descending triangle has been methodical, lacking sharp moves on the one-hour chart. The introduction of a secondary trend line and the declining 50 one-hour simple moving average (SMA) increases the downward pressure on the token and the odds of a breakdown in the next few hours.
Polygon to consolidate after striking key level
MATIC price overcame two days of indecision on May 12 and May 13 to generate one of the largest one-day advances in 2021. As long as Polygon remains above the topside trend line currently at $1.26, the DeFi token will extend the impulsive rally moving forward.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.