Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’

- Dogecoin price is consolidating in a tight range, extending from $0.230 to $0.270.
- A decisive close above the resistance barrier at $0.285 will kick-start an uptrend, but a flip of the lower boundary at $0.230 might extend the pullback to $0.215 or $0.209.
- Elon Musk shouts out Baby Doge Coin, leaving behind Dogecoin.
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them wither away.
Elon Musk leaves Dogecoin behind
The history between Musk and Dogecoin runs deep. From naming himself the ‘Dogefather,’ talking about it on the SNL, to ‘sending’ Dogecoin to the moon, the fans have loved Elon Musk for his endorsements.
However, the recent turn of events might have left these supporters dumbfounded as the CEO’s allegiance shifted to a newer and younger version of Dogecoin known as ‘Baby Doge Coin.’
This move by the Dogefather made matters worse for DOGE, as he tweeted
Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021
Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,
Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,
Baby Doge
Baby Doge Coin is a younger version of Dogecoin that is not affiliated with the original meme coin. The price of Baby Doge Coin has rallied 4,376% over the past 26 days and has a current market capitalization of $324 million.
This is not the first time Musk has jumped from one meme coin to another. On June 25, Musk mentioned 'Shiba Inu' another Dogecoin spinoff.
For cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Baby Doge Coin, the social media hype drives its prices. With the general cryptocurrency market in a slump, the meme coins’ market value is finding it hard to stay above crucial support floors.
Dogecoin price faces decisive moment
Dogecoin price is currently trading between two crucial levels, $0.270 and $0.230. A breakdown of the support barrier at $0.230 will extend the current pullback and might even trigger a downtrend. However, a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.270 and $0.285 could kick-start an uptrend.
Assuming the Dogecoin price bounces off the demand level at $0.230, investors can expect a 10% upswing to the $0.253 swing high set up on July 4. If the buying pressure continues to pour in, DOGE might tag $0.270.
If the bulls slice through $0.270, the logical target would be $0.285, but any move beyond this area is unlikely. Therefore, investors can expect the consolidation phase to extend over the upcoming week.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
Market participants need to steer clear of Dogecoin price due to its consolidation phase. A decisive close above $0.285 or $0.230 will reveal the direction the meme coin wants to proceed.
In case the support barrier at $0.230 breaks down, DOGE will head to $0.216. If the bearish momentum increases, the demand levels at $0.209 and $0.194 will be tagged.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon eyes equal highs with 11% advance
MATIC price performance is capped by a crucial resistance level that has kept it from rising higher over five times between June 22 and June 29. Therefore, the current uptrend might face a similar rejection, preventing a flip of this barrier.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple evaluates 11% correction
XRP price has been on a slow uptrend as it ended a consolidation phase and is entering a high probability reversal zone. If the bullish swings continue, Ripple is likely to enter this area and create a local top. The bearish thesis might face invalidation ...
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bulls show strength, 15% advance likely
Cardano price breached through a pivotal barrier on July 4, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although the upswing seems likely, a pullback might lead to a breakdown of the immediate support level will not invalidate the bullishness.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 15% decline to sweep range lows
SafeMoon price took a massive tumble after May 21, which set the trading range for the future. Since this massive drop, SAFEMOON has been trading extremely close to the lower boundary. On June 22, the altcoin created a new range low ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.