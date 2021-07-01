Dogecoin has had a rough ride, but DOGE looks ready to jump to $0.35

- Dogecoin had a solid recovery after the sell-off in major cryptocurrencies.
- Although Dogecoin previously broke a crucial bearish trendline, significant Fibonacci resistance is being tested at $0.28.
- The 55 simple moving average at $0.35 is the next level of resistance.
Dogecoin’s love affair with Elon Musk has cooled down in the past weeks, and that has been priced in. Now, DOGE looks ready for an upside move towards $0.35.
Dogecoin price ready to target a new rally
As the media storm around Dogecoin is softening, it is time to look back again to the upside.
Dogecoin got caught in the eye of the storm in May after Elon Musk rooted support for the cryptocurrency against Bitcoin as he found it was too energy-consuming for mining. In the meantime, the love between Musk and DOGE died down and that as the price faded as well back towards $0.15.
Dogecoin has made a slight recovery in the past few days, testing the $0.28 level a few times unsuccessfully. DOGE has not been able to break above this key resistance, but that doesn’t mean that we need to look to the downside.
DOGE is still making higher lows, which shows a squeeze in play against the 78.6% Fibonacci level. Momentum is building up and looking ready for the pop higher by next week.
DOGE/USD daily chart
Dogecoin looks ready for the jump. Once above the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $0.28, the next resistance is the 55-day simple moving average at $0.35. Further up, bulls will target $0.38, which is the next Fibonacci level.
Should Dogecoin break the minor upward trendline forming the upward squeeze, the main support is around $0.15, right where the 200-day simple moving average, the Fibonacci level and the double bottom coincide and form a strong support for any dips in Dogecoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
