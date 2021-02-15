Dogecoin price at risk of 70% correction as Elon Musk grows concerned about DOGE whales

- Dogecoin price consolidates in an ascending triangle pattern awaiting a breakout.
- A recent spike in selling pressure hints at a 70% correction ahead of DOGE.
- Transaction history shows stable support at $0.055 that must hold to prevent further losses.
Dogecoin price seems to be breaking out of an ascending triangle in a downward direction after enduring a two-week-long consolidation phase. Further selling pressure could see DOGE's market value dive to $0.018
Dogecoin price on the verge of a steep correction
In a recent tweet, the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, said that the levels of whales concentration on the network is the "only real issue" with this cryptocurrency.
Data from IntoTheBlock shows that 16 addresses hold roughly 49% of 128.40 billion DOGE tokens in circulation. These whales have a disproportionate impact on prices because of their enormous holdings and their ability to coordinate buying and selling activity.
Musk stated that if DOGE whales were to sell most of their holdings, the meme token would get his "full support."
If major Dogecoin holders sell most of their coins, it will get my full support. Too much concentration is the only real issue imo.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2021
Following Musk's remarks, it seems like speculators rushed to exchanges to short Dogecoin. The spike in selling pressure pushed this altcoin towards the hypotenuse of an ascending triangle, where it has been contained over the past two weeks.
By breaking through the $0.055 support level, the odds will increase for Dogecoin price to plummet by more than 70% towards $0.018.
DOGE 4-hour chart
IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model shows that the $0.055 support level poses a lot of significance to Dogecoin price. Here, approximately 1,800 addresses previously purchased 4.10 billion DOGE.
A 4-hour candlestick close below $0.055 will send these investors "Out of the Money," and they might try to sell their holdings to avoid further losses.
Dogecoin IOMAP
It is worth noting that Dogecoin price must hold above $0.055 to invalidate the bearish outlook. If this were to happen, DOGE could reverse to retest the triangle's x-axis at $0.081. Moving past this barrier could catapult the meme token to a new all-time high at $0.143.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Rising wedge at record top probes BTC bulls around 49,000
BTC/USD fades upside momentum while easing to $49,000 during the early Monday’s trading. The cryptocurrency pair refreshed the record time the previous day while inching closer to the $50,000 threshold.
Algorand Price Forecast: ALGO could quickly drop to $1.15 as technical turn bearish
Algorand is moving away from the recently achieved record high of $1.85 amid a strengthening bearish grip. The rally to this incredible price level started last year, but January and February have yielded ...
XLM Price Forecast: Stellar 400% upswing stalls risking breakdown to $0.41
Stellar has been rejected from the yearly high at $0.61, opening the door for a potential correction. The cross border token has already incurred some losses, forcing it to retreat to price levels under $0.6.
ADA on the verge of a massive breakdown as sell signals emerge
Cardano seems to have abandoned the mission to lift off to the record highs at $1.4 amid rising selling pressure. The failure to break above $1 called out to sellers to increase their positions.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.