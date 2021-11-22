- Dogecoin price fails to hold critical support.
- Bears could easily tip the scale to initiate a flash-crash.
- Oscillator levels may hint that downside pressure could be limited.
Dogecoin price is now in the most bearish Ichimoku position since May 2021. Additionally, bears remain in control and look for opportunities to push Dogecoin lower to the $0.18 value area – the final support before total capitulation would occur.
Dogecoin price to test $0.18, failure to hold $0.18 could generate a flash-crash to $0.08
Dogecoin price is extremely bearish with the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. All criteria for an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout entry are fulfilled. Additionally, Dogecoin is trading on top of the final sliver of support within the 2021 Volume Profile. There is no Ichimoku support for Dogecoin between $0.21 and $0.18.
To prevent a likely flash-crash, buyers must support Dogecoin price at the $0.18 value area. The large, red shaded area on the chart represents the price levels from $0.18 to $0.08. Between those two price levels, the 2021 Volume Profile is almost non-existent. This means that if Dogecoin were to drop below $0.18, it would likely get sucked, like a vacuum, lower to the next high volume node at $0.08.
However, Dogecoin has a history of creating extremely bearish positioning and then whipsawing bears into a massive trap. So while the Relative Strength Index and the Composite Index both show that some downside pressure could continue, the Optex Bands oscillator is the critical tool to watch. The Optex Bands are currently trading just a hair above the extreme oversold levels – indicating a bounce could occur at any moment.
DOGE/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
For bulls to invalidate any near-term or future bearish forecasts, they will need to close Dogecoin price above the Ichimoku Cloud. Ideally, buyers would need to close Dogecoin at or above the $0.28 level. If that occurs, Dogecoin will enter an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout entry, with a likely target in the $0.50 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
