Dogecoin flips Bitcoin with highest Google searches in 23 US states

Dogecoin's social popularity exceeds that of Bitcoin, according to The Advisor Coach's latest survey.

Robinhood is currently testing Dogecoin wallets ahead of launch.

Analysts predict DOGE price could break past $1 by the end of 2021.

Financial advisor firm "The Advisor Coach" conducted a research in 23 states in the US, identifying DOGE as the most popular cryptocurrency among traders. Dogecoin's popularity is attributed to its increasing utility and adoption as a payment method at over 1700 merchants.

Dogecoin leads in popularity among crypto traders and investors

23 US states, including Illinois, Florida, Hawaii and New Jersey, rank Dogecoin above Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies in terms of popularity. The research objective was to establish the cryptocurrency that each of the 23 US states wants to invest in, based on popularity.

There has been a spike in interest and social media activity related to Dogecoin since the Robinhood listing and the adoption of DOGE as a payment method by AMC Theatres.

Dogecoin's Robinhood listing is considered a key driver of the memecoin's price rally in 2021. The zero-commission exchange is now testing DOGE wallets on its exchange platform before launch.

Proponents expect the DOGE price to hit $1 by the end of 2021. David Cox, a financial analyst, predicted that DOGE price would breach the $1 mark in December 2021.

Cox's prediction was made in June, and he believes that the memecoin would hit a new all-time high of $1.07. Cox was quoted as saying:

The minimum expected Dogecoin price would be around $0.90. It is likely to cross the $0.80 mark soon as the coin is constantly breaking the all-time high, as this is the year of cryptocurrencies. The predicted high for 2021 might be around $1.07, and on the downside, the low might be around $0.91.

FXStreet analysts have evaluated DOGE price and predicted that the memecoin is ready to rebound to $0.30.