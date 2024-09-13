- Dogecoin price trades inside a falling wedge pattern, breakout would signal a bullish move ahead.
- On-chain data shows a bullish outlook as DOGE’s dormant wallets are active and the long-to-short ratio is above one.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.088 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is approaching the upper trendline of the falling wedge pattern on Friday, and a breakout would suggest a rally in the making. The bullish outlook for the dog-themed meme coin is further supported by reactivated dormant wallets and a long-to-short ratio above 1.
Dogecoin price looks promising
Dogecoin price is approaching the upper trendline of the falling wedge pattern. This pattern is formed by connecting multiple high and low levels with a trendline from early March. As of Friday, it trades at around $0.106.
Suppose DOGE breaks above the upper trendline and closes above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $0.106. That breakout would signal an uptrend. Dogecoin could rally 33% from its current trading level to retest its daily resistance at $0.141.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, which shows a bullish crossover on the daily chart, further supports Dogecoin’s bullish outlook. The MACD line (blue line) trades above the signal line (yellow line), suggesting the bulls are buying. Additionally, it shows rising green histogram bars above its neutral line zero, indicating bullish momentum.
DOGE/USD daily chart
Looking into on-chain data further aligns with the bullish outlook. Coinglass’ DOGE long-to-short ratio stands at 1.16, the highest level in almost one month and flipping above 1 on Friday. This means more traders are betting on the asset’s price to rise.
DOGE long-to-short ratio chart
Additionally, Santiment’s Age Consumed index is in line with the bullish outlook noted from a technical perspective. The spikes in this index suggest dormant tokens (tokens stored in wallets for a long time) are in motion and can be used to spot short-term local tops or bottoms.
For DOGE, history shows that the spikes are generally followed by a rally in Dogecoin price. The most recent uptick on August 7 also forecasted that the dog-themed meme coin was ready for an uptrend.
DOGE’s Age Consumed Index chart
Despite the bullish projection shown by the technical analysis and on-chain metrics, if Dogecoin’s daily candlestick closes below $0.088, it would invalidate the bullish thesis. This scenario would crash Dogecoin’s price by 11% to retest its weekly support at $0.078.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: WazirX exploiter moves nearly $12 million Ether to new address, Bitcoin, ETH post gains
Bitcoin trades above $58,000 at the time of writing, adding 2% to its value this week. Ethereum hovers around $2,300 as WazirX exchange exploiter moves 5,000 Ether to a new wallet address and a crypto mixer.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin price retested and bounced off from the daily support level of $56,000 this week. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $140.7 million in inflows until Thursday and on-chain data supports a bullish outlook.
OpenAI releases new series of models, likely driver of Artificial Intelligence tokens market cap
OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence research organization headed by Sam Altman of the Worldcoin (WLD) project, made a key announcement on September 12.
Bitcoin and Ethereum traders could watch this signal for the next bull run
Crypto mining is the process by which new Bitcoin and Ethereum enter circulation. Data from crypto intelligence tracker shows that wallets of Bitcoin and Ethereum miners noted a decline in their holdings of the assets in the first half of the year.
Bitcoin: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 6% so far this week, an upward trend that will likely continue following Wednesday’s successful retest of the $56,000 daily support level. A rally towards $60,000 looks likely in the upcoming week as US-listed spot Bition Exchange-traded Funds (ETF) registered net inflows and BTC’s exchange flow balance and supply on exchanges decreased.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.