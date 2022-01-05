Dogecoin downside risk could be significant, if support fails DOGE could hit $0.08

- Dogecoin price remains just a hair above a central capitulation zone.
- If buyers don’t step in, then DOGE could have a dramatic fall into single digits.
- Bulls and bears are apprehensive, given the current trading behavior.
Dogecoin price action has been at a make-or-break trading range for over a month. However, flash-crash south is up ahead if bulls cannot support Dogecoin over the next two weeks.
Dogecoin price faces a 44% loss if near term support fails
Dogecoin price is close to a significant drop. The red shaded zone on the chart below identifies a price range where the Volume Profile becomes extremely thin between the $0.08 and $0.16 value areas. Understanding how Volume Profile is interpreted can help shed light on how close Dogecoin is to a significant capitulation move.
The Volume Profile is the horizontal measurement of volume at a particular price. It identifies price levels where the most buying and selling has occurred – where bulls and bears have battled the most to determine market direction. Levels that stick out and are longer than the majority of the Volume Profile are called High Volume Nodes.
High Volume Nodes represent critical levels of support and resistance. Therefore, in technical analysis, analysts interpret the movement away from high-volume nodes as an event of critical importance. This is especially true if there is a wide-open space between one high-volume node and the next.
The expected behavior that Dogecoin price would experience if there were a daily close between $0.15 to $0.16 would be a swift move south. Empty areas in a volume profile act as a kind of vacuum and ‘suck’ and price to the next high volume node. For Dogecoin, that would mean a return to the $0.08 value area.
DOGE/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
However, bears have been given multiple opportunities over the past month to push Dogecoin price into a significant collapse – but have been unable or unwilling to do so. Hodlers have not capitulated yet; bears are anxious about opening a new short near these lows, and bulls on the sideline are nervous about buying a dip that could dip even more.
If Dogecoin price moves to a daily close above the Kijun-Sen and Tenkan-Sen at $0.19, buyers will likely pour into Dogecoin and begin a rally towards the $0.25 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins falter after BTC fails to rally
Bitcoin price has set up a bottom reversal pattern similar to the one seen in mid-December 2021. The resulting technical formation is likely to result in a bullish outlook that will ripple out into other altcoins including ETH and XRP.
Shiba Inu could drop memecoin tag as Ethereum whales scoop $3.6 million worth of the token
Ethereum whales continue accumulating Shiba Inu as the memecoin recovers from the recent price drop. Proponents believe Shiba Inu could drop its memecoin tag as it prepares for a 100% price rally.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Uniswap price primed for 20% rally, leads altcoins in new bull run
Uniswap has taken the lead among altcoins as the price continues its uptrend. Uniswap price continues posting gains in the ongoing bull run. Analysts believe that the DeFi token is primed for a 20% price rally.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.