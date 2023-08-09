Dogecoin begins recovery with speculation of Twitter creators being paid in DOGE

Share:

Crypto Twitter is abuzz with speculation of creators receiving their payment in DOGE tokens.

DOGE price started its recovery, yielding nearly 6% gains for holders this week.

Analysts believe Dogecoin price rally is likely with the hype surrounding the meme coin.

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), recently informed the crypto community that there will never be a crypto token for X. The social media platform will “never launch” a crypto token and this fueled the hopes of DOGE community members that expect Dogecoin to find utility for payments.

Crypto analyst and Twitter-based influencer, @CryptoKaleo, asked that he be paid his earnings from X, in Dogecoin. This further contributed to the hype.

DOGE price started its recovery this week, climbing from $0.0717 on Monday to $0.0753, at the time of writing.

Dogecoin price recovers riding the speculation in the community

DOGE price suffered a steep decline from $0.078 at the beginning of August to a low of $0.071 on Monday this week. Meme coins like Shiba Inu and PEPE, witnessed a rise in their popularity and social dominance – the share of posts about them compared to posts about other top cryptos – taking the spotlight, while Dogecoin faded into the background with a decline in its relevance across social media platforms.

While Dogecoin’s social dominance has declined, the meme coin’s social volume has actually started a recovery. The on-chain metric, social volume, is indicative of the number of mentions of the meme coin on social media platforms. DOGE social volume started its recovery this week, as seen in the chart from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment. This suggests that whilst social mentions are high, they are not keeping up with up with other major cryptos.

DOGE price v. social dominance v. social volume

X-based creator asks for payout in DOGE tokens

One of the reasons for the rise in social volume are the rumors that an increasing number of X developers are asking to be paid in Dogecoin, and that this might be indicative of wider adoption down the line.

@CryptoKaleo, a pseudonymous crypto analyst and Twitter-based influencer, for example, asked X to pay his earnings from the platform in DOGE tokens, in a recent tweet.

Pay me in Dogecoin.



Thank you @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/z4k1pp7YeR — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) August 8, 2023

Kaleo’s request fed the growing hype among the DOGE community that Dogecoin could find application on X as a payment method. The hype has grown progressively more rampant as time has gone by.

Will DOGE price recover with the hype?

At the time of writing, DOGE price is up 41% from the June 10 low of $0.0531. The meme coin is trading at $0.0753 and has yielded gains for DOGE holders this week. With Bitcoin price rallying past the $30,000 level, there is a bullish sentiment among market participants. Find out more about this here.

Altcoins and meme coins are likely to benefit from BTC’s run up to the $30,000 level and yield further gains this week. Moreover, the hype surrounding DOGE’s acceptance as a payment method on X is likely to drive the token’s price higher in the short term.