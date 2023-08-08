PayPal’s stablecoin launch on Ethereum fails to catalyze ETH price rally for this reason

Share:

XRP and Ethereum prices fail to rally despite recent bullish catalysts, experts conclude that BTC drives the crypto market.

PayPal’s PYUSD issuance on Ethereum and XRP’s regulatory clarity failed to drive a rally in the altcoins’ prices.

Attorney John Deaton argues that Bitcoin influences the state of the crypto ecosystem and sentiment among market participants.

PayPal issued a US Dollar-pegged stablecoin PYUSD on the Ethereum blockchain. PayPal’s stablecoin issuance failed to catalyze a recovery in ETH price as the altcoin continues to trade below the $1,900 level.

Why Ethereum and XRP prices fail to rally despite recent bullish catalysts

Ethereum and XRP noted key bullish catalysts within the past month. In the case of XRP, Ripple’s partial win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), was expected to catalyze an XRP price rally and send the altcoin to a new all-time high.

In the case of Ethereum, PayPal’s issuance of a USD-pegged stablecoin, in association with Paxos, on the ETH blockchain was considered a bullish announcement. Unlike market participants’ expectations, these events failed to push the prices of these altcoins higher.

XRP price climbed to a multi-month peak, and Ethereum continued to linger below the $1,900 level, post the bullish announcements. John Deaton, a pro-XRP attorney and leading cryptocurrency expert, has an explanation for this phenomenon.

Deaton argues that Bitcoin, the largest crypto asset by market capitalization, determines the direction of the price trend for most altcoins. For XRP price to hit its all-time high or Ethereum to rally in response to PayPal’s announcement, the ecosystem needs a Bitcoin bull market.

If I had told you #XRP would get regulatory clarity but not hit $1, many wouldn’t have believed it. Likewise, if I had told you PayPal would issue a stable coin on Ethereum but #ETH wouldn’t increase at all, many wouldn’t have believed it. Like it or not, #Bitcoin drives this… — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) August 8, 2023

Bitcoin price has remained largely unchanged, and the market is uneventful as BTC traders wait and watch or engage in accumulating the asset. This has acted as a barrier for altcoins to witness massive price rallies in the ongoing market cycle.

Bitcoin dominance has climbed by nearly 2% over the past two months, according to CoinGecko. At the time of writing, BTC dominance is 46.96% and the asset is trading at $29,582.95, below the key psychological barrier of $30,000.