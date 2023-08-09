Bitcoin price rallies past $30,000, fuels bullish narrative in altcoins Solana, Toncoin and Hedera

- Bitcoin price climbed past the psychological barrier of $30,000 and instilled confidence among crypto market participants.
- Analysis shows a spike in bullish narratives for Solana, Toncoin and Hedera emerging among traders.
- Altcoins led a market-wide price rally with Bitcoin’s recovery this week.
Bitcoin price pushed back above the key $30,000 level on Tuesday, instilling confidence among market participants. The $30,000 was considered a key psychological barrier and a break past this level has painted a bullish picture for altcoins as well.
Altcoins Solana (SOL), Toncoin (TON) and Hedera (HBAR) yielded between 6% and 9% gains for holders overnight, a bullish narrative for alternative cryptocurrencies emerged.
Bitcoin price bullish break above $30,000 kickstarts gains in altcoins
Crypto analysts and influencers like pro-XRP attorney John Deaton have informed traders in the community that a recovery or a rally in altcoins is likely in a Bitcoin bull market. Bitcoin’s bullish break past the $30,000 fueled a bullish sentiment among altcoin holders and SOL, TON, HBAR emerged as the top three altcoins yielding between 6% and 9% overnight gains for traders.
Analysts at the crypto intelligence tracker Santiment analyzed the performance of altcoins, in response to the BTC rally on Tuesday. As seen in the chart below, altcoins have attempted a comeback with recovery rallies in several tokens like MATIC, LTC, AVAX and UNI, among others.
Altcoins leading a market-wide price rally in response to BTC break past $30,000
The altcoin month index on Blockchaincenter.net reads 65 on a scale of 0 to 100, signaling that the market is closer to an alt season than before. An alt season is a period in which gains from Bitcoin and fresh capital flows into altcoins and DeFi tokens. This is marked by top 50 altcoins according to market capitalization, outperforming Bitcoin over a 30-day time frame.
Altcoin Month Index from Blockchaincenter.net
Once altcoins in the top 50 dominate in gains, they are likely to kick off alt season, yielding massive gains for holders of DeFi tokens, exchange tokens and top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Optimism price rise set to hit pause after 63% rise as whales move to sell for profits
Optimism price took a hit this week after charting significant gains owing to the investors' want for profits. In fairness, OP holders have been patiently waiting to make money on their investment that has paid off successfully.
Meme coin mania continues to drive retail investment; Shiba Inu price gains 8%
The crypto market goes through different phases, which include the rise and fall of different categories of tokens, and currently, that is the situation with meme coins like Shiba Inu and Pepe.
Pepe price rises 10% as $470 million in market capitalization comes in, but a 5% crash may be imminent
Pepe price turned bullish during the afternoon of the US session, recording a surge that had not been seen in a while. The rally comes despite the lack of activity on the meme coin’s social media network, raising eyebrows about what may have sparked the surge.
Institutional crypto investors spooked as Bitcoin spot ETF approvals could face delay
The lack of recovery in the crypto market seems to be getting to the investors, especially the large wallet holders. Their behavior had already been displaying bearish tendencies; their recent moves reaffirmed this scenario.
Bitcoin price holds above $29,000 after below-expectations US NFP data
Bitcoin price is currentlytrading near a six week low. Post the US NFP data release for July, the asset sustained above the 29,000 level, showing likelihood of price recovery in August.