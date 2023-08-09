Bitcoin price rallies past $30,000, fuels bullish narrative in altcoins Solana, Toncoin and Hedera

Share:

Bitcoin price climbed past the psychological barrier of $30,000 and instilled confidence among crypto market participants.

Analysis shows a spike in bullish narratives for Solana, Toncoin and Hedera emerging among traders.

Altcoins led a market-wide price rally with Bitcoin’s recovery this week.

Bitcoin price pushed back above the key $30,000 level on Tuesday, instilling confidence among market participants. The $30,000 was considered a key psychological barrier and a break past this level has painted a bullish picture for altcoins as well.

Altcoins Solana (SOL), Toncoin (TON) and Hedera (HBAR) yielded between 6% and 9% gains for holders overnight, a bullish narrative for alternative cryptocurrencies emerged.

Bitcoin price bullish break above $30,000 kickstarts gains in altcoins

Crypto analysts and influencers like pro-XRP attorney John Deaton have informed traders in the community that a recovery or a rally in altcoins is likely in a Bitcoin bull market. Bitcoin’s bullish break past the $30,000 fueled a bullish sentiment among altcoin holders and SOL, TON, HBAR emerged as the top three altcoins yielding between 6% and 9% overnight gains for traders.

Analysts at the crypto intelligence tracker Santiment analyzed the performance of altcoins, in response to the BTC rally on Tuesday. As seen in the chart below, altcoins have attempted a comeback with recovery rallies in several tokens like MATIC, LTC, AVAX and UNI, among others.

Altcoins leading a market-wide price rally in response to BTC break past $30,000

The altcoin month index on Blockchaincenter.net reads 65 on a scale of 0 to 100, signaling that the market is closer to an alt season than before. An alt season is a period in which gains from Bitcoin and fresh capital flows into altcoins and DeFi tokens. This is marked by top 50 altcoins according to market capitalization, outperforming Bitcoin over a 30-day time frame.

Altcoin Month Index from Blockchaincenter.net

Once altcoins in the top 50 dominate in gains, they are likely to kick off alt season, yielding massive gains for holders of DeFi tokens, exchange tokens and top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.