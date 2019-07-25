Dash technical analysis: DASH/USD bulls bounce back after charting morning star pattern

DASH/USD went up from $110 to $114.70 this Thursday.

DASH/USD daily chart

DASH/USD went up from $110 to $114.70 this Thursday. The bulls stepped in and charted the morning star pattern, changing the market sentiment from bearish to bullish. The market is trending below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50), SMA 20 and SMA 200 Curves.

Relative strength index (RSI) indicator has bounced up from the oversold zone and is trending around 39.06. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the signal line is looking to crossover the MACD line, showing decreasing bearish momentum.

DASH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour price chart is trending in an upwards channel formation and above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The price was about to go above the 20-day Bollinger band before the bears managed to correct it. The Elliot oscillator shows seven straight bullish sessions.

DASH/USD hourly chart

The hourly market has found support on the red Ichimoku cloud. The hourly price shows that the market bounced up from the support level at $111.75 this Thursday. The price spiked up to $115.60, where it met resistance and then fell. The market went up and tried to break past the resistance and failed once again, before settling around $114.70.

Key Levels

DASH/USD Overview Today last price 115.3792 Today Daily Change 5.8095 Today Daily Change % 5.30 Today daily open 109.5697 Trends Daily SMA20 129.7358 Daily SMA50 147.1501 Daily SMA100 141.6982 Daily SMA200 114.8717 Levels Previous Daily High 111.214 Previous Daily Low 106.9119 Previous Weekly High 140.2898 Previous Weekly Low 95.498 Previous Monthly High 186.5549 Previous Monthly Low 138.5481 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.5706 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.5553 Daily Pivot Point S1 107.2498 Daily Pivot Point S2 104.9298 Daily Pivot Point S3 102.9477 Daily Pivot Point R1 111.5518 Daily Pivot Point R2 113.5339 Daily Pivot Point R3 115.8538



