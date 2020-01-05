Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet

DASH Technical Analysis: Buy the dips circa $48 as demand remains unabated

Cryptos |
  • DASH rises for the third straight session on Sunday.  
  • No. 24 coin risks further upside amid bullish technical outlook.

DASH/USD, with a market capitalization of $0.45 million, is one of the top performers amongst the top 30 widely traded crypto assets this Sunday. The No. 24 coin trades with strong bullish bias and rallies near 7% so far, having clocked fresh three-week highs at 49.68. Over the last hour, the price has corrected slightly and battles the 49 handle, still on track to book a 15% gain on a weekly basis while up nearly 13% over the last 24 hours.

DASH/USD 15-minutes chart

 

  • Following a bull pennant breakout early Sunday, the coin almost tested the pattern target of 49.89.
  • The price could retrace further to the bullish 21-bar SMA at 48.10 before the next push higher.
  • On a breach of the last, DASH bears will test the key 46.85 demand area, where the bullish 50-bar SMA coincides with the pennant breakout point.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reversed from higher levels in the overbought territory, suggesting some consolidation likely in the day ahead.

DASH/USD daily chart

 

  • A bullish breakout from a three-month-long falling wedge breakout was confirmed on Saturday.
  • DASH could test the pattern target of 80.30 over the coming quarter, above which bearish 200-DMA at 85.69 could be challenged.
  • The coin, however, needs a daily closing above bearish 50-DMA of 49.39 for a sustained move higher.
  • The immediate support is seen between 42.90-40 levels, the confluence of the pattern trendline resistance and bearish 21-DMA.
  • The RSI points higher towards the overbought territory, indicating the further upside remains in play.

DASH/USD Levels to watch

DASH/USD

Overview
Today last price 48.8301
Today Daily Change 2.7008
Today Daily Change % 5.85
Today daily open 46.1287
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.6307
Daily SMA50 49.7797
Daily SMA100 60.1178
Daily SMA200 87.1442
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 47.4584
Previous Daily Low 43.1085
Previous Weekly High 45.0035
Previous Weekly Low 39.9518
Previous Monthly High 55.4716
Previous Monthly Low 38.1976
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.7968
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 44.7702
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.672
Daily Pivot Point S2 41.2153
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.3221
Daily Pivot Point R1 48.0219
Daily Pivot Point R2 49.9152
Daily Pivot Point R3 52.3719

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price analysis: Bulls gathering pace for a test of $8,000

Bitcoin price analysis: Bulls gathering pace for a test of $8,000

The BTC buyers are back this Sunday with great pomp and show, after a brief phase of upside consolidation seen on Saturday. Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most favorite cryptocurrency, attempted to take out the 7,500-handle last hour, having resumed its Friday’s recovery momentum. 

More Bitcoin News

DASH Technical Analysis: Buy the dips circa $48 as demand remains unabated

DASH Technical Analysis: Buy the dips circa $48 as demand remains unabated

DASH/USD, with a market capitalization of $0.45 million, is one of the top performers amongst the top 30 widely traded crypto assets this Sunday. The No. 24 coin trades with strong bullish bias and rallies near 7% so far.

More DASH News

Litecoin technical analysis: Rectangle breakout targets 43.20 in the near-term

Litecoin technical analysis: Rectangle breakout targets 43.20 in the near-term

LTC/USD is looking to extend Friday’s recovery, especially as the technical set up turns in favor of the bulls in the near-term. Despite the latest uptick, the coin remains in a familiar trading range between $ 44.50 and $ 38.80. 

More Litecoin News

Crypto bulls take a breather after Friday’s solid rebound

Crypto bulls take a breather after Friday’s solid rebound

Weekend love for the crypto markets prevails, but for how long? Range play seems to be the story for top 3 most favorite crypto coins so far. Ethereum (ETH/USD), the second widely traded digital asset, posts small losses near $134 handle.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location