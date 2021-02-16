Dash price on track to reach $400 with little to no opposition ahead

- Dash price shows no signs of exhaustion as it continues on its path towards a 330% bull rally.
- On-chain metrics suggest that whales are behind DASH recent price explosion.
- With little to no resistance ahead of this privacy coin, a 60% upswing to $400 seems likely.
Dash price broke out of a year-long symmetrical triangle pattern in late November 2020. Since then, the price has surged by nearly 200%.
While the bullish momentum shows no signs of slowing down, DASH is likely to experience another leg up that could hit the 330% target at $400.
Dash price primed for another parabolic run-up
Dash price tested the symmetrical triangle's upper trendline thrice before violently surging higher. In hindsight, these bounces appear to have been clear signs of accumulation before the 200% bull rally.
The symmetrical triangle formation forecasts a 330% surge, which is the distance between the price's pivot high and low, measured from the breakout point.
At the time of writing, DASH is trading at $265 on the 3-day chart gathering momentum to reach its target at $400.
DASH/USDT 3-day chart
Based on IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around the Price (IOMAP) model, there aren't any credible supply barriers ahead of the privacy coin. Hence, DASH is on a path of least resistance that improves its upside potential.
DASH IOMAP chart
Adding credence to this bullish outlook is a 1,950% spike in large transactions, worth $100,000 or more, between January 30 and February 15. This on-chain metrics' jump serves as a proxy of whales' investment interest in Dash.
Hence, an uptick in these transactions from 47 to 973 saw a simultaneous 130% rise in price.
DASH Large Transaction chart
Any short-term selling pressure will be futile as DASH sits atop a stable demand barrier around the $245 level, where roughly 21,500 addresses hold nearly 410,000 DASH.
However, Global In/Out of the Money (IOMAP) shows that a breakdown of this support barrier could trigger a sell-off to $170 where 110,000 addresses purchased 755,000 DASH.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
