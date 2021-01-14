Dash price on the verge of a collapse as indicator flashes several sell signals

- Dash price had a massive 70% breakout on January 9 hitting a high of $158.5.
- There are bearish signs in the short-term for the digital asset.
It seems that it’s time for Dash to experience another pullback after a massive breakout in the past week. An indicator has just flashed a significant sell signal on the daily chart which could translate into a correction in the short-term.
Dash price could fall towards $110 if this sell signal is validated
On the daily chart, the TD Sequential indicator presented a sell signal on January 13 and it’s about to do the same on the 9-hour chart, although this last call hasn’t been confirmed yet.
DASH sell signals
Using the Fibonacci Retracement indicator on the 12-hour chart, we can determine several interesting price targets on the way down. First, at the 50% Fib Level, Dash price would be around $120. The 38.2% level would be the $112 and one of the lowest targets for the bears.
DASH 12-hour chart
However, it seems that the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows a lot of support on the way down between $125 and $130 and still good support below this range.
DASH IOMAP chart
Additionally, the IOMAP model also indicates that there is only one resistance area between $136 and $141. A breakout above this point can quickly push Dash price towards $153 as there is no resistance overhead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
