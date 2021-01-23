DASH Price Prediction: DASH targets $120 amid inverse head-and-shoulders breakout

- DASH/USD’s path of least resistance appears north.
- Inverse head-and-shoulders breakout confirmed on the 1H chart.
- Bullish crossover and RSI back the case for additional upside.
Dash (DASH/USD) bulls take a breather just under the $110 level after the renewed uptick.
Dash, one of the top 50 widely traded crypto assets, adds 12% over the past 24 hours, although is poised to end this rollercoaster week in the red zone.
In the second half of the week, the DASH bulls regained control, looking to extend the recovery mode into Saturday.
DASH: Bulls back in command amid favorable technicals
DASH/USD: Hourly chart
From a near-term technical perspective, the altcoin broke through the trendline resistance at $108.15, validating an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout on the hourly chart.
The bullish crossover, with the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) having cut above the 50-HMA, has also strengthened the case for further upside.
Therefore, the DASH bulls now aim for the pattern target measured at $122. Ahead of that the bearish 100-HMA at $113.77 could test the bulls’ commitment.
A sustained move above the latter, the critical downward-sloping 200-HMA at $120 would be tested. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds at higher levels, now at 63.84, pointing to more gains in the offing.
On the flip side, the inverse head-and-shoulders neckline resistance now support at $108.15 could offer an initial cushion.
The bullish 21-HMA at $105.87 is likely to offer strong support, protecting the bulls against any downside pressures.
The sellers could also aim for the 50-HMA cap at $104.19 if the abovementioned support gives way.
All in all, the path of least resistance appears to the upside in the near-term.
DASH/USD: Additional levels
DASH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.4508
|Today Daily Change
|4.4227
|Today Daily Change %
|4.21
|Today daily open
|105.0281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.3868
|Daily SMA50
|106.0306
|Daily SMA100
|92.8701
|Daily SMA200
|85.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.3565
|Previous Daily Low
|94.2275
|Previous Weekly High
|134.8442
|Previous Weekly Low
|94.2275
|Previous Monthly High
|119.222
|Previous Monthly Low
|86.949
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.9592
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.6248
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.7182
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|88.4084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.5892
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.8473
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.6664
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.9763
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
