DASH Price Prediction: DASH targets $120 amid inverse head-and-shoulders breakout

  • DASH/USD’s path of least resistance appears north. 
  • Inverse head-and-shoulders breakout confirmed on the 1H chart.
  • Bullish crossover and RSI back the case for additional upside.

Dash (DASH/USD) bulls take a breather just under the $110 level after the renewed uptick.  

Dash, one of the top 50 widely traded crypto assets, adds 12% over the past 24 hours, although is poised to end this rollercoaster week in the red zone.

In the second half of the week, the DASH bulls regained control, looking to extend the recovery mode into Saturday.

DASH: Bulls back in command amid favorable technicals

DASH/USD: Hourly chart

From a near-term technical perspective, the altcoin broke through the trendline resistance at $108.15, validating an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout on the hourly chart.

The bullish crossover, with the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) having cut above the 50-HMA, has also strengthened the case for further upside.

Therefore, the DASH bulls now aim for the pattern target measured at $122. Ahead of that the bearish 100-HMA at $113.77 could test the bulls’ commitment.

A sustained move above the latter, the critical downward-sloping 200-HMA at $120 would be tested. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds at higher levels, now at 63.84, pointing to more gains in the offing.

On the flip side, the inverse head-and-shoulders neckline resistance now support at $108.15 could offer an initial cushion.

 The bullish 21-HMA at $105.87 is likely to offer strong support, protecting the bulls against any downside pressures.

The sellers could also aim for the 50-HMA cap at $104.19 if the abovementioned support gives way.

All in all, the path of least resistance appears to the upside in the near-term.

DASH/USD: Additional levels

DASH/USD

Overview
Today last price 109.4508
Today Daily Change 4.4227
Today Daily Change % 4.21
Today daily open 105.0281
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 114.3868
Daily SMA50 106.0306
Daily SMA100 92.8701
Daily SMA200 85.352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.3565
Previous Daily Low 94.2275
Previous Weekly High 134.8442
Previous Weekly Low 94.2275
Previous Monthly High 119.222
Previous Monthly Low 86.949
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 102.9592
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.6248
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.7182
Daily Pivot Point S2 88.4084
Daily Pivot Point S3 82.5892
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.8473
Daily Pivot Point R2 116.6664
Daily Pivot Point R3 124.9763

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

