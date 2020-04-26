- Negative rates policy is beneficial for cryptocurrencies.
- Bitcoin and major altcoins are locked in tight ranges.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Sunday. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are staying in the ranges amid low trading activity. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation settled at $219 billion, unchanged from this time on Saturday, April 25, while an average daily trading volume reached $166 billion.
From the fundamental point of view, massive monetary injections and negative rates policies adopted by major central banks solidify Bitcoin's bull case. According to Narayana Kocherlakota, a professor of economics at the University of Rochester and a former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Fed's rates may go negative next week. Several European central banks, as well as the Bank of Japan, have already taken such steps.
If the FED joins the game, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may get a boost as banks will seek ways to protect their wealth without paying a penalty for keeping their funds on the central bank's accounts. Bitcoin offers no interest, just like paper cash, but it is much more convenient in terms of storage and deflationary characteristics.
Top-3 coins overview
BTC/USD has been sitting in a tight range marginally above $7,500 since Friday, April 24. The price of the first digital coin has stayed unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Sunday. As the upside momentum has faded away, BTC/USD is moving within a short-term bearish trend amid low volatility; bulls need to take out $7,600 to get the recovery back on track.
ETH/USD has settled above $195.00 during Sunday trading . The second-largest coin has stayed unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day amid short-term bearish sentiments and decreasing volatility. The next critical resistance is created by psychological $200.00.
XRP/USD settled in the middle of the range $0.1900-$0.2000 by the time of writing. The coin is moving within the short-term bearish trend in sync with the market. The volatility is low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
