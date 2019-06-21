Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin stops within a whisker of $11,000, altcoins follow the lead
- Bitcoin has settled above a vital barrier of $10,000.
- DASH the best-performing altcoin with over 9% of gains on Saturday.
The cryptocurrency market is in a bull's mode as Bitcoin and all major altcoins have been growing actively in recent 24 hours. The total market capitalization hit $322 billion, which is the highest level in more than a year; an average daily trading volume jumped to $80 billion. Notably, the trading volumes have been growing strongly in sync with the bullish price momentum
Top-3 coins price overview
- BTC/USD is hovering at $10,750 after a move to $10,930 during early Asian hours on Saturday. The first digital coin has gained over 10% in recent 24 hours and enjoyed a 5%-rally since the beginning of Saturday. While other major coins are also gaining ground, Bitcoin remains a growth leader of the day. Its market dominance spiked to 59.2%
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $32.7 billion, stays above $300. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $306, off the intraday high registered at $308.70. The coin has gained 7% in recent 24 hours.
- Ripple's XRP tested area above $0.4600 handle during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.4570 by the time of writing. The third largest coin with the current market capitalization of $19.4, has grown by 4.5% from this time on Friday and 3% since the beginning of Thursday trading.
The biggest altcoin market-movers
- DASH is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies on Saturday. The coin takes the 15th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market capitalization of $1.5 billion. DASH/USD is changing hands at $178.50, up 9% on a day-on-day basis.
- NEO is among the growth leaders of the day with over 6% of gains in recent 24 hours. NEO/USD is changing hands at $14.63 at the time of writing. This is the 18th largest coin in CoinMarketCap's rating with the current market capitalization of 1 billion.
