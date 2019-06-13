Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin settles above $8,200, altcoins in red
- Bitcoin has settled above a vital barrier of $8.200.
- Bitcoin SV is the best performing cryptocurrency of the day, up 6%.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Friday. Bitcoin stays in green, while the majority of altcoins are navigating a sea of red. The cryptocurrency market capitalization increased to $261 billion from $260 billion on Thursday; an average daily trading volume stayed at $64 billion amid slow trading activity.
Top-3 coins price overview
- BTC/USD settled above $8,200 after a sharp upside move on Thursday towards $8,300 barrier. However, the lack of follow-through may lead to the downside correction towards $8,000. Bitcoin has gained about 1% of its value on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Friday.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $27 billion, dropped to $253 after a move above $260 handle on Thursday. The coin has lost nearly 2% in recent 24 hours but stayed in the green zone on a weekly basis.
- Ripple's XRP is back below $0.40, as an upside momentum proved to be unsustainable. The third largest coin with the current market capitalization of $16.8 has lost 1.7% from this time on Thursday to trade at $0.3940 by press time.
The biggest market-movers
- Cardano (ADA) has turned from a winner to the loser. The 11th largest coin with the current market capitalization of $2.3 billion has lost nearly 5% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0892 by press time.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a strong performer today. The coin is changing hands at $200, with over 6% of day-on-day gains. However, the upside may prove to be unsustainable as it was caused by FOMO.
