Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple have a bullish start to Saturday, following Friday’s drop

- BTC/USD bulls look to re-enter the $10,000 level following Friday’s withdrawal.
- ETH/USD is on the verge of charting the highly bullish golden cross pattern.
- XRP/USD buyers must gather enough momentum to break above the SMA 200 curve.
BTC/USD daily chart
The price of BTC/USD has gone up from $9,806.63 to $9,848.50. There is a dip in the RSI, but it is still trending within the overbought zone at 79.63. While this ideally means an upcoming short term bearish correction, we believe that the bulls will continue to consolidate till Tuesday’s halving.
The MACD indicates increasing bullish momentum. Ideally, the bulls will want to conquer resistance levels at 10,036 and $10,359.55. On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,500 and $8,780, which must be defended on the face of a sudden bearish onslaught.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD is consolidating below the $218 resistance level as it went up from $211.50 to $213.20 in the early hours of Saturday. The price is hovering below the red Ichimoku cloud. The bulls gain enough firepower to enter the cloud by conquering the $227.40 resistance level. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $207.25 and $198.
The SMA 50 is looking to crossover the SMA 200 to potentially chart the highly bullish golden cross pattern. The MACD shows slightly bearish market momentum.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD bulls remained in control for the third straight day as the price went up a bit from $0.2187 to $0.219, trending above the triangle formation in the process. The bulls must garner enough momentum to beat resistance at SMA 200, $0.2284 and $0.2362. The last resistance level will bring the price above the 20-day Bollinger Band.
On the downside, the buyers must make sure that support at $0.2113 and $0.1962 remain strong. The Elliott Oscillator has fallen from 0.026 to0.0163 over the last seven days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Bitcoin leads the dominance war – Ripple knocked out
The campaign chronicle reveals a winner, Bitcoin, and a clear loser, Ripple. Ethereum entrenched itself at the last minute over the 200-period simple average and will have its chance to launch a reconquest campaign against King Bitcoin.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays in the range, fails to follow Bitcoin's recovery
XRP/USD has retreated from Thursday’s high of $0.2223 to trade at $0.2152 by press time. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged since this time on Thursday and lost about 1.5% since the beginning of Friday.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD falling within a descending channel
Litecoin price action continues to follow the confines of a descending channel after the recovery in the last week of April stalled under $50. The channel support remains instrumental in slowing down the selling pressure.
Bitcoin Cash reclaims $250 as a BCH-based DeFi startup raises $1 million in seed fund
Bitcoin Cash price advanced higher above $250 as BTC/USD surged above $10,000. The price action extended above towards $260 but hit a wall at $258 (intraday high).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.