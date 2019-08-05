Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) breaks above $11,000, altcoins play catch up

- Bitcoin broke above the key resistance level amid growing bullish sentiments.
- Altcoins hesitantly follow the lead; Bitcoin's market share jumps above 67%.
The cryptocurrency market has turned into the green after Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, broke above critical $11,000. This development served as a trigger for crypto bulls improved the technical conditions on the market.
The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation surpassed to $300 billion for the first time since the mid-July, while Bitcoin's market share jumped above to 67%.
Top-4 coins price overview
Bitcoin's recovery has gained ground as the decisive move above $11,000 attracted new buyers to the market and helped to develop the upside momentum. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,590, with over 6% of gains on a day-on-day basis. The intraday Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays on the overbought territory; however, the price shows no signs of reversal as of yet.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $24.5 billion, is 3% higher on a day-on-day basis. ETH/USD has settled at $229.70 after an attempt to break above $231.00 during early Asian hours.
Ripple's XRP has finally moved outside its range and settled above $0.3200. However, the upside momentum is still weak as the coin stopped short on approach to the next p=barrier of $0.33 and retreated towards $0.3220 by the time of writing.
Litecoin has gained about 1.5% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin now takes fifth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current value of $6.0 billion. LTC/USD is changing hands at $95.30, off the intraday high registered at $96.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) breaks above $11,000, altcoins play catch up
The cryptocurrency market has turned into the green after Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, broke above critical $11,000. This development served as a trigger for crypto bulls improved the technical conditions on the market.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD mundane trading lags triangle breakout
Ripple price hovers above $0.310 following a brief but impressive recovery from the lows yesterday at $0.3119. Correction above the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour chart fueled the price above $0.3150 short-term resistance.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD end week surge settles above $220
Ethereum embarked on an impeccable journey of breaking barriers on Friday. Following the extreme selling extravaganza last week, ETH/USD found support at $197.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD fails to break free from the range ahead of halving
Litecoin (LTC) is oscillating in the range limited by $90.00 on the upside and $94.00 on the downside ahead of the major event. The fifth-largest cryptocurrency with the market value of $5.8 billion has lost about 3.5% of its value on a day-on-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.