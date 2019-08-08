Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) attempts to break above $12,000 and fails

BTC/USD failed at $12,000 resistance again.

Bitcoin’s market share is growing rapidly.

The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Thursday morning as Bitcoin (BTC) is gaining ground, while major altcoins are rangebound with bearish bias. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased to $309 billion. An average daily trading volume is registered at $62 billion, while Bitcoin's market share hit the new high at 68.9%.

Top-4 coins price overview

Bitcoin bulls launched another assault at $12,000 during during early Asian hours, however the breakthrough proved to be false so far. BTC/USD retreated to $11,985 by the time of writing. The first digital coin has gained nearly 3% since this time on Wednesday and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $24.2 billion, has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday. ETH/USD recovered from an intraday low of $224.74 to trade at $225.85 by the time of writing.

Ripple's XRP, the third-largest coin with the market value of $13.4 billion, has been locked inside the range with the channel support at $0.3100. XRP/USD has barely changed on a day-on-day basis.

Litecoin has lost 1.8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $90.80. The coin now takes fifth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current value of $5.7 billion. LTC/USD has been losing ground since it hit the recent high above $106.00 on August 5.