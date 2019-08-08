Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) attempts to break above $12,000 and fails

- BTC/USD failed at $12,000 resistance again.
- Bitcoin’s market share is growing rapidly.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Thursday morning as Bitcoin (BTC) is gaining ground, while major altcoins are rangebound with bearish bias. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased to $309 billion. An average daily trading volume is registered at $62 billion, while Bitcoin's market share hit the new high at 68.9%.
Top-4 coins price overview
Bitcoin bulls launched another assault at $12,000 during during early Asian hours, however the breakthrough proved to be false so far. BTC/USD retreated to $11,985 by the time of writing. The first digital coin has gained nearly 3% since this time on Wednesday and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $24.2 billion, has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday. ETH/USD recovered from an intraday low of $224.74 to trade at $225.85 by the time of writing.
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest coin with the market value of $13.4 billion, has been locked inside the range with the channel support at $0.3100. XRP/USD has barely changed on a day-on-day basis.
Litecoin has lost 1.8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $90.80. The coin now takes fifth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current value of $5.7 billion. LTC/USD has been losing ground since it hit the recent high above $106.00 on August 5.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
