Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi launch new stablecoin in partnership with Paxos Custody

A Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi will launch a new U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin in partnership with Paxos and Stable Universal. The new coin will be based on ERC-20 standard and have a ticker symbol HUSD.

It is worth noting that HUSD already supports four US-regulated stablecoins (Paxos Standard (PAX), True USD (TUSD), USD Coin (USDC), and Gemini Dollar (GUSD)) and serves as an ‘all-in-one stablecoin’ wrapper.

The exchange will issue HUSD tokens pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar in partnership with Stable Universal, while Paxos Trust will ensure compliance with anti-money laundering and know-your-customer requirements. Also, Paxos Trust will be in charge of fiat deposits as collateral.

“We are proud to now offer trust-as-a-service to power HUSD Token, a new stablecoin for Huobi Global. This is a new model that allows other innovators to create safe, trusted and fully-backed solutions that support wider crypto-market adoption for cash and assets using our unique regulated status,” Paxos co-founder Richmond Teo commented.

The new coin will be listed on Huobi Global, which is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency exchange by average daily trading volumes. However, the company plans to expand it to other exchanges and cryptocurrency services.

Huobi has been promoting its HUSD token as a tool that helps users to leverage the benefits of different stablecoins and save costs when switching between them.