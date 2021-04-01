SNX has managed to confirm an uptrend on the 12-hour chart and is aiming for a significant breakout towards new highs. The platform has just recently made L2 staking on the Optimistic Ethereum network compatible with its staking dApp.

Ethereum price is only one key resistance level away from a potential jump towards $3,000. On-chain metrics have strengthened significantly in the past month and the trend seems to be changing in favor of the bulls.

Algorand had a significant breakout from a key pattern and targets $2 in the long term. The platform has recently added support for Swingby, and the Algorand coin is now available on Chainalysis.



