Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Vechain, Chiliz & Stellar Lumens — Asian Wrap 07 Apr

Vechain price targets 50% upside in the coming weeks

Vechain price has already climbed 22%, and momentum shows no signs of waning. The breakout above the 3.618 Fibonacci extension of the 2018-2020 bear market at $0.097 is a relief for the bullish speculators after failed attempts in the last three weeks.

Chiliz needs a catalyst to unlock price from downward drift

Chiliz (CHZ) price has been trading in a loose descending channel since mid-March with a complete evaporation of volume on the daily chart. It demonstrates that buyers do not exist and sellers are crawling to the exits. As a result, CHZ may need a fundamental catalyst to drive it from the lackluster decline since March 12.

XLM Price Projection: Stellar rally may extend another 34%

XLM price closed the week beginning March 22 with a hammer pattern, setting the backdrop for a surge in price. Stellar climbed almost 8% the following week, and it is up 25% this week at the time of writing. Today, momentum has stalled just above the convergence of the 3.618 Fibonacci extension of the 2019-2020 bear market at $0.546 and the 0.786 retracement level of the February crash at $0.545.