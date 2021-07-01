Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar, SafeMoon, Shiba Inu — Asian Wrap 1 July

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar might drop 15% as lackluster performance continues

XLM price has been on a massive downtrend since mid-May and shows that the buyers are nowhere to be found. As a result, Stellar has been trading near the lower range and attempts to revert to the mean has been foiled.

XLM price slid below the May 23 swing low at $0.272 on June 21 to form a bottom at $0.198. Lack of buying pressure has led to a slow recovery of the remittance token. Although Stellar has sliced through the crucial barrier at $0.272, it is currently being retested.

SafeMoon Price Forecast: SAFEMOON appears decisive, readies for a 20% rally

SafeMoon price has been engaged in a bottoming process that has twisted investors with various buy signals that eventually failed or never triggered. Currently, SAFEMOON appears to be framing a new bottoming pattern that could offer a timely opportunity to capture a 20% return.

SafeMoon price rallied almost 80% from the June 22 low of $0.00000230, surpassing the 50 two-hour SMA and logging the first overbought condition on the two-hour RSI since early May, demonstrating an impulsive bid and decisiveness for the rookie cryptocurrency.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB requires patience, but offers a compelling opportunity

Shiba Inu price has been engaged in a lengthy bottoming process that appears to be finally resolving to the upside after SHIB triggered the neckline of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on June 29. If the digital asset can overcome the declining 50-day SMA, it may rally 30% before identifying relevant resistance and interested sellers.