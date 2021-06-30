XLM price advances further as Stellar bulls get back to the market

- XLM price is being supported by an upward trend line from June 22.
- The correction now is no worry as the intermediate $0.267 level is holding as short-term support.
- After a few consecutive days of straight gains, we see some profit-taking in markets in general.
XLM price bounced off intermediate support and seems technically set up to go to $0.30.
XLM price in triangle play on the 6-hour chart
XLM price had a rough week last week with the dip toward $0.20. The level held, and slowly but surely, Stellar has traded higher from this level. It goes to show the importance of big figures and psychological levels again.
This week a triangle got formed with multiple tests of the blue ascending trend line on the 27 and 28 of June. XLM price was that much in favor that it could even break the orange descending trend line. After the clear break, it saw a retest and a bounce back up toward $0.26.
Buyers have been very much aware of these technical levels and have proven their appetite in Stellar with a large green candle each time. XLM price showed this when it hit $0.20, when it hit $0.24, with the blue trend line on June 28 and when it bounced off the intermediate support at $0.267.
Overall, sentiment in the markets was very much risk-on with the Nasdaq and the S&P500 hitting new all-time highs, and that helped XLM price as well to almost hit $0.30. But Stellar faded a little since the Asian open this morning as markets are under a bit of profit-taking.
We will need to wait until the opening bell to see the overall sentiment and if markets can get beyond this profit-taking phase to march higher. If that is the case, XLM price can complete this triangle formation and hit $0.3 by the end of this week.
XLM/USD 6-hour chart
Even if XML price breaks the short-term support at $0.267, we still have the supporting blue trend line just below near $0.26. But if that level gives way as well, expect a retest of the orange descending trend line near $0.24. This could be the case when markets are switching toward risk-off and stocks are in apparent decline.
If markets would go in complete sell-off mode for a few days, expect even a retest of the $0.20 level again by next week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon prepares for 26% advance
SafeMoon price has climbed after a brutal sell-off that ended on June 22. The ascent has sliced through a critical resistance level but is struggling to breach the next barrier. Therefore, SAFEMOON is likely to pull back to the immediate support floor.
Uniswap consolidates before pump to $21
Uniswap price has entered a minor correction toward $18 after hitting resistance at $19.30. The technical setup is still very much in favor of Uniswap going higher. UNI enjoys the current risk-on environment, and fundamentals are still in benefit of it going higher.
These three cryptos could soon recover and reach new all-time highs
Bitcoin price has been down in the dumps with multiple failed attempts to escape the ranging market. Most altcoins promptly follow the flagship crypto, but Solana, Chainlink and Litecoin have a different plan and might recover quicker than the rest to hit new all-time highs.
Shiba Inu price to retest crucial support before SHIB bulls set up next advance
Shiba Inu price has recently broken out of a bearish formation, introducing the potential for a new rally. SHIB escaped above a critical resistance trend line that has acted as a possible turning point for the meme coin’s disappointing returns since the May crypto market crash.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.